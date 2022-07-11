Google Pixel 6 Pro just crashed to $699 in Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals are officially here, and with the event comes a bunch of ways to save money on the latest and best gadgets. Among those discounted gadgets is the Google Pixel 6 Pro — the current flagship of Google's smartphone range.

Prime Day sales mean the 128GB Google Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for just $699 at Amazon now (opens in new tab). That's $200 off the normal $899 MSRP. Better still, this is an unlocked handset that isn't beholden to any single carrier or network.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro in Amazon's Prime Day sale. If you want a phone with a big beautiful screen, one of the best cameras around and a solid day's battery life, this is the deal worth taking advantage of. And you can choose your own carrier with this unlocked phone.



As you'll see in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, it's still one of the best Android phones around. It's got a large 6.72-inch display, with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, a 5,000 mAH battery, 12GB of RAM and Google's in-house Tensor chipset — which is optimized for security and machine learning.

The Pixel 6 Pro has three rear cameras with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. The front has an 11MP hole-punch lens and it can all record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. All of that works together to ensure the Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best camera phones money can buy.

The battery life could be better, with the Pixel 6 Pro lasting 7 hours and 55 minutes during our testing. But it doesn't take long to recharge over USB-C.

Of course, the Google Pixel 7 series is already confirmed to arrive before the end of the year. While details are still pretty scarce, that might put you off buying a Pixel 6 Pro right now. Then again, $200 is a big discount on any phone, let alone a flagship. If you're in the mood for a new phone, this may be the one for you.

But if not be sure to check out our hub for the best Prime Day deals currently available. After all, this may be your best chance of getting some major bargains before Black Friday season comes around.