Go big with this 77-inch OLED Super Bowl TV deal — $900 off right now

Looking for a big-screen OLED TV to watch the Super Bowl? Look no further than this massive 77-inch LG B2 OLED that's seen a huge price cut ahead of the game.

The deal in question is the 77-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV that's $1,996 at Amazon (opens in new tab). (Best Buy also has it for $1,999 (opens in new tab).) At $900 off, it's one of the best Super Bowl TV deals.

(opens in new tab) LG 77" B2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,899 now $1,996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 OLED is the more affordable alternative to the LG C2 OLED, but it still packs remarkable image quality and several premium features that make it perfect for next-gen gaming. The 120Hz refresh rate and Gen 5 processor are highlights, alongside the stunning OLED 4K Ultra-HD panel. Right now at Amazon the 77-inch model has been slashed $900 dropping it to just $1,996. Best Buy also has it for $1,999 (opens in new tab).

What makes this OLED worthy of the biggest game in the NFL? Well, the LG B2 OLED shares many of the best parts of the LG C2 OLED, Tom's Guide's choice for the best TV on the market with a less-powerful processor in it.

You can get a full breakdown of the differences in our LG C2 OLED vs B2 OLED face-off, however here are the main differences: the LG C2 OLED is slightly brighter and more vibrant than the LG B2 OLED, but average users probably wouldn't notice the difference. And that's a great thing, as both TVs look absolutely incredible.

Gamers will love the LG B2 OLED, too. It has an incredibly low lag time and access to HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120Hz. That's enough to have the Xbox Series X and the PS5 plugged in at the same time. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos passthrough, so cinephile parents will enjoy it as well.

On top of all that, Best Buy offers a few freebies with the LG B2 OLED. You'll get a 30-day subscription to FuboTV and a 3-month subscription to Apple TV+. If you're interested in these services, it'll make up for the extra $4 Best Buy asks for the TV compared to Amazon and will allow you to watch shows like Severance, Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest, all of which are great.

Not sure if you need so much screen real estate? Check out the 55-inch model, also on sale this week for $949 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Or browse this week's best OLED TV deals at all merchants.