Get the iPhone 11 for free in this epic Verizon deal

The iPhone 11 still remains a very compelling smartphone choice even compared to its more powerful successor, the iPhone 12. It's been available in the last few months for some low prices, but this back to school sale offers the smartphone at the lowest possible price: nothing.

Right now, Verizon is offering the iPhone 11 for free when purchased online. That's a massive saving of $599 and makes it easily one of the best Verizon phone deals we've seen. While the provider had previously offered the device for as little as $299 (with a $250 gift card for qualifying customers) this deal is essentially unbeatable.

Open a new line with an unlimited data plan at Verizon and you can get an iPhone 11 for free. This is easily one of the best iPhone 11 deals we've ever seen. This deal is only available online.

With a deal this good, there are of course a few caveats. In order to get the $599 discount, you need to open a new line of data and sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. Credits appear on your bill spread out over 24 months. There is also a one-time activation fee of $35.

The iPhone 11 may not be the new kid on the block anymore, but it's still an excellent handset. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip that is still able to outperform many of the best Android phones. The device also has two rear cameras that can take impressive pictures. Plus, you'll get very solid battery life from the iPhone 11, it even manages to beat its successor the iPhone 12 in this area.

In our iPhone 11 review we said, "The iPhone 11 delivers superb cameras, fast performance and excellent battery life, making it the iPhone to buy for many people" and awarded it an Editor's Choice seal of approval.

If you'd still prefer a more recent phone, we're also monitoring the best iPhone 12 deals. Although you won't find the latest iPhone for such a low price as free quite yet.