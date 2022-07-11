Forget Prime Day — you can get an Alienware RTX 3060 gaming laptop for $999 now

Amazon's Prime Day is bound to bring epic deals on gaming rigs. However, here's one deal Amazon is unlikely to offer.

Right now, you can get the Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 for just $999 at Dell (opens in new tab). That's $550 off and the least expensive price we've seen for this configuration. Generally speaking, Amazon doesn't tend to offer big discounts on Alienware/Dell rigs, so this is likely the best price you'll see.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell is currently offering a massive $550 off this fantastic gaming laptop. This Alienware M15 R6 boast an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB GPU. Plus, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's the cheapest price we've seen for this configuration.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 isn’t the flagship 30-series graphics card, but it’s still pretty much impossible to find anywhere without a significant mark up. Many people are turning to pre-built rigs and gaming laptops to get their hands on Nvidia’s latest gaming tech, and this deal is one of the best ways to get hold of a powerful GPU without having to overpay.

Alongside a Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, this powerful laptop also sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games and 8GB of RAM, which is a little on the small side but should be enough to run most modern games without issue. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis is also pretty slick, and the 15.6-inch FHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate.

This machine's strong gaming performance doesn’t come at the cost of usability either. It offers a respectable seven-hour battery life, which should get you through most gaming sessions. There’s also a HDMI port if you’d rather connect the laptop to a larger monitor. Plus, Windows 11 comes pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box.