Forget Prime Day — you can get an Alienware RTX 3060 gaming laptop for $999 now

Amazon isn't the only retailer with epic deals this week

Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop with a Tom's Guide deal tag
(Image credit: Dell)

Amazon's Prime Day is bound to bring epic deals on gaming rigs. However, here's one deal Amazon is unlikely to offer. 

Right now, you can get the Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 for just $999 at Dell (opens in new tab). That's $550 off and the least expensive price we've seen for this configuration. Generally speaking, Amazon doesn't tend to offer big discounts on Alienware/Dell rigs, so this is likely the best price you'll see.

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Dell is currently offering a massive $550 off this fantastic gaming laptop. This Alienware M15 R6 boast an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB GPU. Plus, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's the cheapest price we've seen for this configuration.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 isn’t the flagship 30-series graphics card, but it’s still pretty much impossible to find anywhere without a significant mark up. Many people are turning to pre-built rigs and gaming laptops to get their hands on Nvidia’s latest gaming tech, and this deal is one of the best ways to get hold of a powerful GPU without having to overpay. 

Alongside a Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, this powerful laptop also sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games and 8GB of RAM, which is a little on the small side but should be enough to run most modern games without issue. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis is also pretty slick, and the 15.6-inch FHD display offers a 165Hz refresh rate.

This machine's strong gaming performance doesn’t come at the cost of usability either. It offers a respectable seven-hour battery life, which should get you through most gaming sessions. There’s also a HDMI port if you’d rather connect the laptop to a larger monitor. Plus, Windows 11 comes pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box. 

