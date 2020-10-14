Forget Pixel 4a — Samsung Galaxy A51 is just $324 for Prime Day

With its big 6.5-inch OLED display, four rear cameras, and in-display fingerprint reader, Samsung's Galaxy A51 is one of our favorite cheap phones out there, and it just got a big discount for Prime Day.

Right now you can get the Galaxy A51 unlocked for $324 from Amazon — $75 off the phone's usual $400 price. This is definitely one of the best Prime Day phone deals.

Samsung Galaxy A51 unlocked: was $399 now $324 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is going for $75 off for Prime Day, offering a device with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, quad-lens camera system and in-screen fingerprint reader for well under $350.View Deal

As you'll see in our Galaxy A51 review, it's a lot of phone for a modest amount of cash. It packs 128 GB storage, a huge 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a very sleek design and a quad-camera system that features ultrawide, depth and macro lenses. You also get a big 4,000-mAh battery, a headphone jack and the same One UI software Samsung packs in its more expensive and premium handsets.

That's already a compelling proposition at $400. But at $324, the Galaxy A51 is especially attractive. By comparison, the Google Pixel 4a costs $349 and has a smaller 5.8-inch display, just a single rear camera and a smaller 3,140 mAh battery.

A couple of points to clarify, however. Samsung sells LTE and 5G versions of the Galaxy A51, and this happens to be the LTE variant.

Additionally, you may see the Galaxy A51 going for even cheaper than this on Prime Day. But those are likely to be gray-market imports — international models not tuned for U.S. networks, and lacking factory warranties. Therefore, you want to make sure you're buying a "U.S. version" designated A51, like the device linked in this post.

If we have one gripe with the Galaxy A51, it's that we wish it had slightly faster performance, especially considering that the $350 Google Pixel 4a and $400 iPhone SE are noticeably snappier to use. Still, you're most likely to experience slowdown only particularly strenuous activities, like when playing demanding games.

At $75 off, though, these concessions are easier to swallow. This deal applies to all three colors of the Samsung Galaxy A51: black, blue and white.

We'll be rounding up the best Prime Day deals all month long, as well as those from other retailers, so be sure to check back at Tom's Guide for more.