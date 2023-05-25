Forget Memorial Day — you can get the Apple Watch Ultra at its lowest price ever right now

One of the best Apple Watch deals of all time is back in stock at Amazon. If you've head your eye on Apple's top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra, this Memorial Day sale is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for just $701 at Amazon. That's $98 off and one of the best Apple Watch Memorial Day sales we've seen.

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $701 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a huge 49-millimeter display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features to make the watch feel at home on the wrist of a runner, hiker, or ironman athlete. In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking. It's been on sale for $779 in the past, but it's now at its lowest price ever.

Note: This deal is applicable to the Yellow Ocean Band only. However, it's an amazing price drop. The few times the Apple Watch Ultra has been on sale it's only hit $779 or $729, so this is the biggest drop we've ever seen.

The Apple Watch Ultra is truly the ultimate Apple smartwatch. Yes, it's expensive, but for your money you're getting a fully-featured smartwatch with a 49mm screen, durable construction, and the longest battery life we've seen in an Apple Watch.

We reckon the Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for safety and sports. The action button on the side of the watch is a lifesaver if your hands get sweaty while you're working out, or if you're wearing gloves. It also gets you quicker access to Emergency SOS and the siren.

Deciding between Apple Watch models? Our Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra gives the full lowdown, but in short, the Apple Watch Ultra has a larger, brighter display, longer battery life, and additional sports features. The Apple Watch 8 costs a lot less, so it's better for casual users who just want an extension of their iPhone on their wrist. However, the Apple Watch Ultra is the one to buy for hikers, divers or anyone who wants to take advantage of the additional safety features.