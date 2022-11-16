Fitbit Charge 5 just hit its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal

Fitbits are always amongst the most popular discounts to pop up in the Black Friday deals, and this year it looks like products have started to drop earlier than expected. We’ve already seen Amazon cut the price of some of Fitbit’s most popular trackers, and the bestselling Fitbit Charge 5 just hit its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the brilliant Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It’s not clear how long you’ll be able to get $50 off the brand-new, color-screen tracker, so run — don’t walk — to add this little gadget to your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $179 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab)on the market. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). It's currently $99 in the black, white, and mineral blue colorways.

At $99, the Fitbit Charge 5 is cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 4, and it gives you a lot more for your money. Like the Charge 4, it’s got in-built GPS. But the newer model features a bright, always-on color touch screen, an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA), an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG), and a new metric called "Daily Readiness Score."

The most significant design change to the Fitbit Charge 5 is the color OLED screen, which is two times brighter than the Fitbit Charge 4. It’s easy to see, even in direct sunlight and Fitbit has now made the AMOLED display a touchscreen.

Fit-wise, the Charge 5 was comfortable to wear. It’s 10% thinner than the Charge 4 and unlike its predecessor, which gapped at the edges where the Fitbit connected to the strap on smaller wrists, the Charge 5 fits well. In the box, there’s a small and a large band, which is handy, especially if you’re not sure which size to buy.

All in all, it’s a brilliant fitness tracker that will help you reach your fitness goals. It also makes a great gift for a loved one who might be a fitness buff already, or taking their first few tentative steps into the gym as a beginner. Like all Fitbits, the Charge 5 will track your steps, activities, calories burned, and sleep. It’s water-resistant and has female health-tracking features, and can receive notifications from your smartphone. It also connects to the Fitbit app as well, which has a community of users that'll challenge you and keep you accountable, whatever your fitness goals are this summer.

Not for you? There are also some great savings on some other Fitbits right now, including the Fitbit Versa 4, which has hit its lowest price ever in an early Black Friday deal, and the Fitbit Sense 2, which is also on sale.

Need more savings? Check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab) on Tom's Guide right now.