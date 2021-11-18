Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2021 — save up to $75 on the best hair stylers

Black Friday is almost here and the perfect time to grab a great deal or start your festive shopping early. If you fancy treating your tresses to high-tech, hair care, the Dyson AirWrap is one of the best hair stylers you can buy

It’s no surprise that the Airwrap Styler is in popular demand, along with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Hair Straighteners. And while Dyson hair care products rarely offer huge discounts, Black Friday 2021 sales are the ideal time to keep an eye out.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler is a hair styling wand that is highly-rated for its powerful Dyson motor, and ability to both dry and style all hair types and textures. What’s more, they come with a wide range of up to nine attachments for every hair style imaginable. Just in time for the festive party season!

The good news is, we’ve scoured the online retailers to save you time, and spotted some incredible Dyson Airwrap styler deals right now. Be sure to take advantage of early Black Friday deals as soon as you spot them, as stock shortages and shipping delays remain a worldwide issue. It’s always wise to check our Black Friday deals regularly to ensure you don’t miss a great bargain you’re after. What’s more, if you’re a Dyson fan, you can also spot more offers on our best Dyson Black Friday deals page.

So, from Dyson Airwrap Stylers to powerful hair dryers, below are the best Black Friday special offers available now to snap up.

Top Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals

Best Dyson Airwrap Styler Black Friday deals

Dyson Airwrap styler: Special gift edition: now $599 @ Dyson Dyson Airwrap styler: Special gift edition: now $599 @ Dyson

Treat yourself to this exclusive online offer that will also make the perfect gift. This stunning Prussian blue and rich copper brush set comes in a Dyson presentation case and travel pouch to take with you on holiday. Designed for all types of hair styling, this brush set comes with special edition accessories, including a paddle brush and detangling comb. A good limited offer to grab while it lasts.

Dyson Airwrap Complete styler for multiple hair types and styles: now $549 @ Bed, Bath and Beyond Dyson Airwrap Complete styler for multiple hair types and styles: now $549 @ Bed, Bath and Beyond

Bed, Bath and Beyond promises to give 20% off the order if you try Beyond and free trial, which is a great offer to snap up. This powerful styler set also comes with six attachments including two curling barrels, firm smoothing brush, pre-styling dryer, a round volumizing brush and more. In addition, you get free shipping and it comes with a two-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

was $499 now $449 @ Dyson Refurb Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete: was $499 now $449 @ Dyson

This great refurb offer will save you almost $50, and offers so much more. Not only will it curl, wave or smooth hair, but also comes with a whopping nine attachments and accessories. These include two Airwrap barrels, pre-styling dryer, round volumizing brush, soft smoothing brush and more. Best of all, it’s designed in a stylish nickel and fushia color and comes with a six-month or one-year warranty to guarantee top results.

Dyson Hair Straighteners

Refurb Dyson Corrale hair straightener: Refurb Dyson Corrale hair straightener: was $449 now $374 @ Dyson

If you’re after smooth tresses, this is a great refurb deal saving you an impressive $75. Designed to automatically adjust the temperature 100 times per second, this will prevent hair from damage or breakage. In addition, it’s the only hair straightener with flexing plates that shape when gathering hair, and copper plates to protect hair. It comes with three attachments that include a charging dock, heat-resistant pouch and magnetic charging cable for when you’re on the move. It also comes with a six-month or one-year warranty for peace of mind. A great offer not to be missed.

Dyson Hair Dryers

was $329 now $299 @ Dyson Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $329 now $299 @ Dyson

If you want a powerful dry without the wait, pick up this incredible refurb deal. Designed to protect hair from extreme heat damage, it can also dry much faster than your standard dryer. It also has three precise speed settings, four heat settings and a cold shot to ensure healthy and frizz-free hair. In addition, it comes with five attachments including a diffuser, styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle and non-slip heat mat. With a six-month or one-year warranty, this makes an ideal buy.

Where can you buy the best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals in 2021?

Dyson Airwrap styler deals and hair care offers are very few and far between. However, in the run up to Black Friday, you can find some amazing, online exclusive deals on Dyson’s official website. Bear in mind, these are limited offers so likely to fly off the shelves. So keep an eye out for these exclusive deals or sign up to their newsletter.

It’s also worthwhile checking Dyson’s Outlet for great deals on refurbished Airwrap stylers, hair dryers and hair straighteners. You can make a saving of up to $75 on their hair care range, and shipping is free to 50 states. Other retailers to check for deals include Amazon and Best Buy who offered a 20% discount on all Dyson hair products to members last year.

Why should I buy a Dyson Airwrap styler?

If you tend to have a hair styling tool for every occasion, the Dyson Airwrap styler does it all. From bouncy curls and waves to sleek tresses, this styling wand can also dry and style simultaneously. This is thanks to its ‘aerospace technology’ (known as the Coanda effect) that creates a spinning vortex of air in the curling barrel to create a healthy bounce to the hair.

Unlike other brands that reach extreme temperatures, Dyson motor will never need to go higher than 150 degrees. This will prevent damage and breakage so your hair will look shinier and in a healthy condition always.