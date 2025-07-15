Dyson's new Airwrap is now available to buy, and it's knocked $100 off the Airwrap i.d.

Dyson has finally launched its new Airwrap with a game-changing straightening attachment. The Airwrap Co-anda 2x is the brand's latest addition to its hairstyling line-up, and it's a pretty cool upgrade.

Dubbed the "most powerful Dyson Airwrap multi-styler", it's lighter, more intelligent and you'll get six different attachments in your kit, depending on which hair type you pick.

If you're going for Straight / Wavy, that includes the new AirSmooth2x that uses only air pressure (more on this later). For Curly / Coily, you'll get the Tension comb 2x attachment to stretch and smooth.

The price? On Dyson.com, you can now purchase the brand-new Airwrap for $699.99.

And to celebrate the launch, Dyson has cut the price of last year's Airwrap i.d., now $100 off. So, if you were on the fence about grabbing an Airwrap, there's now two great reasons to think about taking the plunge.

Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x: $699.99 at Dyson Inc. Dyson's new styler is powered by the new Hyperdymium 2 motor, which delivers twice the air pressure as the original model. And in true Dyson fashion, it's also incredibly quiet. Boasting 30% more power than the original, it's still just as quiet and comes with a smart compatible app to use alongside it. With each purchase, you get six attachments to achieve your desired look.

Why we're excited about the Co-anda 2x

Better curling and faster drying (Image credit: Dyson)

I'm seriously impressed by the Dyson Co-anda 2x for many reasons (it's powerful, quiet and quick), but the one thing I'm really excited about is the straightening attachment – a new addition to the Airwrap range.

The Airwrap's main rival, the Shark FlexStyle, has offered a similar straightening attachment since its launch, so it's a relief to see that Dyson is following suit.

And it seems to be a whole lot smarter. Using the new Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) means you can automatically adjust the settings of each attachment to suit you.

And then there's Dyson's smart app that works alongside the styler, which is, quite frankly, genius. You can set up your hair profile and use the advanced i.d. curl sequence to react to your movements, adjusting heat, airflow and timings to match your hair type.

Depending on your hair type will depend which kit you go for, whether Straight / Wavy or Curly / Coily – each sold with different attachments to suit your style.

As a premium product though, it comes with a premium price tag. Right now, you can grab the Airwrap i.d. for $200 less. But, I'll wait to reserve full judgment on whether the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x is totally worth it when we get our hands on it for a review in the coming weeks.