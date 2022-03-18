Dyson Airwrap is getting a big upgrade — and I can’t wait

Dyson has announced that its iconic styler will be renamed the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, with the introduction of all-new attachments this summer in the U.S.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler has been the biggest development on the hair care market since it was released back in 2018. With its revolutionary design, there’s really nothing else like it in the industry.

And its visual effectiveness and simplicity has made it one of the most popular purchases since, even with its steep price tag of $549.99. In fact, it’s so popular that finding stock has been a challenge in itself, making many resort to Dyson Airwrap alternatives .

But, Dyson has just announced that it’s taking this design a step further with the introduction of three new attachments, and consequently it’s re-naming its iconic product the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler.

These attachments are designed to improve the overall performance of the Dyson Airwrap, by combining functionality and increasing versatility. This technically reduces the number of overall attachments you need, although it does look like there’s still a wide selection to choose from. Here’s what’s coming for the Dyson Airwrap.

Next-generation curling barrel

Previously, one of the things I learned from using the Dyson Airwrap was that you do need to alternate between barrels to rotate your curls in different directions. This is simple to do, but it does make the process more fiddly. One of the latest attachments is designed to resolve this.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The next-generation curling barrel can be set to dry the curl in either direction, meaning you no longer need to switch barrels. You can do this via a small flow switch located at the tip of the barrel.

This addition looks to make curling much more convenient with the Airwrap. Plus, it means you wouldn’t have to store an extra barrel or endure briefly touching a hot barrel to switch. If you're worried about burning your hands on the tip as you switch the direction, Dyson has considered that too by making sure the tip remains cool.

It looks like a range of curling barrels will feature this technology, including those designed for longer hair.

Coanda smoothing dryer

The Coanda smoothing dryer is another big announcement. This will essentially replace the pre-styling drying attachment, and it’s quite a change. It looks completely different to anything else Dyson has released; the majority of the barrel appears to be covered with the exception of a single long vent and a thin nozzle through which you can direct it.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The attachment comes with two modes which you can switch between by rotating the vent via the tip. There’s a pre-styling setting, should you wish to move onto another attachment — this opens a small vent directly from the barrel for general drying, or you can use it in smoothing mode, which rotates the vent into the nozzle, for a more focused airflow. Think of it as a more advanced nozzle that you tend to get on hair dryers which narrows the airflow to produce smoother results.

In smoothing mode, this attachment uses Dyson’s ‘Coanda effect’ to reduce flyaways. It essentially uses a secondary jet of air as you dry to push the smaller hairs through to the underside. This should ultimately produce more smoother results.

Next-generation brush

The brush styling tool will also be seeing an upgrade. The middle island of bristles will be removed to create a larger vent in the center. This change will give the brush a stronger more even application of airflow across the hair. Plus, as the bristles move with the hair, the air will be aimed in the optimal direction as you brush, and with the same ‘Coanda effect’, it should produce less flyaways.

What do we think?

As someone who owns a Dyson Airwrap, these new accessories do sound like they will make the process even easier. The key selling points of this device are its simplicity in use and the salon-quality results. So anything that can improve on that will only be a good thing.

It’s also good to hear that Dyson are focusing on combining some of the tools, and as such reducing the footprint of the product. While it is amazing, it’s quite a hefty case to store at present and the number of accessories can be somewhat intimidating when using it for the first time.

At the same time, it's good that Dyson are creating attachments to cater for all hair types. For instance, the Wide-tooth comb attachment which was recently announced is optimized for curly and coily hair.

(Image credit: Dyson)

If you’re lucky enough to already own a Dyson Airwrap Styler, you won’t have to buy another one to take advantage of these changes. Dyson has said current owners will be able to upgrade to these new accessories and they’re all compatible with the first generation of Airwrap Styler.

The prices have not been announced yet, but these new accessories will be available from the U.S summer 2022.