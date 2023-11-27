Cyber Monday Amazon gift card sale — best deals right now

Cyber Monday deals are in full flow over at Amazon, and that means big savings can be found across popular product categories. But if you want to stretch your seasonal shopping budget even further, make sure to check out rare savings on gift cards.

Right now, there are loads of gift card deals on Amazon . The current selection of on-sale gift cards includes e-vouchers for Apple, Under Armour, Yankee Candle, Fandango, Kirkland’s and Candy Crush Saga. The best deals range from free Amazon credit with purchase to as much as 21% off $50 gift cards at select retailers.

Gift cards: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering a range of deals and promotional offers on gift cards for Apple, Under Armour, Petco, Fandango and more. Select gift cards are up to 21% off, while others come with free Amazon promotional credit with purchase. These gift card deals are a great way to stretch your shopping budget further.

The majority of gift card deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale give you credit back on your next purchase. For example, if you buy a $100 Apple gift card, you’ll get a $15 credit automatically applied to your next Amazon order. Just make sure you use the promotional coupon code when buying your gift cards. The coupon code is different for each voucher, but they can be found on the gift card landing page.

However, there are also some money-off deals. On the same landing page, you’ll find a range of “lightning deals” that discount select gift cards by up to 21%. As noted, these are limited-time offers and will be rotated throughout the Cyber Monday sales event, so be sure to check back regularly if you don’t see a gift card at your preferred retailer yet. We’ll also update this article as the available deals are refreshed.

Gift cards make for a great gift for tricky-to-shop for loved ones, and with these Amazon deals you’ll get even more for your money. Plus, if you’re still working through your holiday shopping list, but sure to check out our Amazon Cyber Monday live blog for rolling coverage of all the biggest deals and our Amazon coupon code page for even more ways to save over the festive period and into the new year.