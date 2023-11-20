Black Friday streaming deal alert — get Paramount Plus right now for just $1.99

When it comes to Black Friday deals, discounts on streaming services might not be the first thing that comes to your mind. But you'd be wrong — there are already tons of Black Friday streaming deals that you can take advantage of right now.

One of the best Black Friday streaming deals? Right now, you can get Paramount Plus starting at just $1.99 per month for three months. Even better, you can get Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $3.99 a month for three months and get access to some premium TV shows and movies at a steep discount.

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY

The even better news for streaming fanatics is that this Paramount Plus deal doesn't come with a ton of fine print either. This deal is eligible for both new and returning subscribers, so even if you had Paramount Plus in the past and took a break for a while, you can still score this incredible Black Friday streaming deal.

While we don't rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, it's certainly getting better. Like most streaming services, it mixes originals and licensed shows and movies. Paramount Plus includes well-reviewed originals such as Star Trek: Prodigy and Evil, plus other series such as Tulsa King and The Offer. It also comes with a deep library of movies that is updated monthly, like these seven new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes you can watch right now.

But Paramount Plus is also enticing to cord-cutters thanks to its offering of live news, including local channels for 13 markets including Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. It offers plenty of live content as well, such as NFL live streams, with NFL on CBS games. In the U.S., it's also the home to UEFA Champions League live streams, so this deal is a good one for sports fans this holiday season.

My advice? Splurge for the Paramount Plus with Showtime for $3.99 per month for three months. This gives you all of Paramount Plus' content library but adds originals from Showtime like The Curse as well as some extra movies each month that are worth the price of admission. If you decide to revert to basic Paramount Plus after your three months, that's fine, but treat yourself this holiday season with some premium content at a budget price.