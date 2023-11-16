Black Friday Apple deals — 7 best sales to shop right now

Heads up, Black Friday shoppers. Apple products are dropping in price left, right and center. So you're in luck if you're shopping for a new iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. And there are plenty of sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs and more happening, too.

For instance, Best Buy is taking up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in right now. And you won't want to miss a deal offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in, either.

You can even score the cheapest price on the current-gen iPad that I've ever seen, as the 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) costs $249 at Amazon. Or you can take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see the best Black Friday Apple deals available right now. For more ways to save, check out our Apple coupons guide.

Black Friday Apple deals — Top sales now

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (double the 32GB found on its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called this model a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 deals are live, and Amazon is taking $50 off the most recent model. Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. The latest watch also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades to remain the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy