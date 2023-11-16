Black Friday Apple deals — 7 best sales to shop right now

Heads up, Black Friday shoppers. Apple products are dropping in price left, right and center. So you're in luck if you're shopping for a new iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. And there are plenty of sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs and more happening, too.
For instance, Best Buy is taking up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in right now. And you won't want to miss a deal offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in, either.
You can even score the cheapest price on the current-gen iPad that I've ever seen, as the 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) costs $249 at Amazon. Or you can take $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see the best Black Friday Apple deals available right now. For more ways to save, check out our Apple coupons guide.
Black Friday Apple deals — Quick links
Black Friday Apple deals — Top sales now
iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (double the 32GB found on its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called this model a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 deals are live, and Amazon is taking $50 off the most recent model. Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. The latest watch also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades to remain the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the headphones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
Price check: $479 @ Best Buy
Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The Mac mini M2 is faster and cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at 6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI. The mini features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $499 @ B&H Photo | $599 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship laptop, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests while lasting more than 14 hours int battery life testing. The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $999 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy