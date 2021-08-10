Best Nespresso Black Friday deals 2021: Sales to expect

Nespresso machines are among the most popular coffee machines on the market. The machines are especially known for providing high quality coffee via their Nespresso pods. However, Nespresso machines are also known for being pricy. Fortunately, the best season for buying a new Nespresso machine is rapidly approaching.

Although we're still in the middle of summer, Nespresso Black Friday deals will be here before you know it. After all, Black Friday is the best time of year to buy any type of kitchen appliance as Black Friday deals offer the cheapest prices of the year.

So as summer wanes and autumn inches closer, we're looking ahead at the best Nespresso Black Friday deals from the previous year and the sales we expect to see later this year. Not sure which Nespresso is right for you? Make sure to check out our guide on the best Nespresso machine for every type of coffee lover.

Nespresso Black Friday deals — predictions

(Image credit: Future)

Let's be honest. Coffee maker deals can be found any time of the year. However, Nespresso Black Friday deals offer bigger discounts than your every day coffee machine sale. Last year, we saw Nespresso Black Friday deals that knocked up to 50% off Nespresso's best machines.

November and December are usually the only months where you can find a Nespresso machine for less than $100. As for where to find the best deals, Amazon and Best Buy typically lead the charge. For instance, last year Best Buy offered the Nespresso Essenza for just $99 (50% off).

Even high end machines like the Nespresso Creatista Pro (formerly $1,199) dropped to an all-time low of $799. At the time, it was a $400 price cut and one of the best Nespresso Black Friday deals we saw.

For 2021, we predict we'll see steeper discounts of 50% to 60% off Nespresso's most popular machines. Whereas last year prices dropped to $99, we think we might see a new low this year. The Nespresso Essenza, for example, sold for about $135 this summer. That's just a few bucks shy of its $99 low from the previous year. If there's a Nespresso Black Friday deal that will drop under $99, the Nespresso Essenza will be the machine to hit that price point.