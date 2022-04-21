Best Mother's Day gifts 2022 — ideas for every budget

Mother's Day gifts can be hard to pick. However, Mother's Day is just a few weeks out, which means now is the time to shop for that perfect gift. So we've created a list of Mother's Day gifts designed to please all moms.

From comfy pajamas to more modern gifts like Kindles and iPhones, we're rounding up all the best Mother's Day gifts you can buy right now. We've even gathered some deals to help you save money in the process.

Remember, Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8, so make sure to shop early and use our Mother's Day gift guide to ensure mom gets her gifts on time.

Best Mother's Day gifts guide

For the tech mom

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: for $139 @ Amazon

Give mom the best e-reader on the planet. The Kindle Paperwhite features the same super-sharp, 300 ppi screen found on the pricier Kindle Oasis, so text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means mom doesn't have to worry about it getting splashed with liquid. The 6.8-inch Kindle comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which will keep mom entertained way beyond Mother's Day.

Echo Show 15: for $249 @ Amazon

Keep mom entertained with the Echo Show 15. Amazon's largest Alexa-powered smart display packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, dual 1.6-inch speakers, and a 5MP camera. It can be mounted on a wall or displayed on a compatible stand (not included).

iPhone 13 Pro Max: for $1,099 @ Apple

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best iPhone you can buy. Mom will appreciate its large 6.7-inch screen, but she'll also love its three 12MP rear cameras (telephoto, wide, and ultra wide). A 12MP front camera also makes FaceTiming with mom as clear and sharp as possible.

For moms who like to stream

HBO Max: from $99/year @ HBO Max

Let mom binge watch a variety of shows with an HBO Max subscription. In HBO Max review, we called it the best streaming show you can buy. Plans start at $99/year (with ads) or $149/year (no ads). Best of all, with one account, you can create up to five user profiles (and three people can stream at one time).

Broadway plays online: from $11/month @ Broadway HD

From Phantom of the Opera to Man of La Mancha, a Broadway HD subscription gives your mom on-demand access to their favorite Broadway shows. You can opt for a monthly subscription ($11.99/month) or a full year ($129.99/year). The ad-free shows can be streamed on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, and the internet.

Apple Music: 6 months free @ Best Buy

Give access to more than 75 million tracks with a free Apple Music subscription. (Available for new members only). Launched in 2015, Apple Music is a music and video subscription-based streaming service for iOS devices. Apple Music content can be streamed or downloaded to a device to play offline, and there are also song and genre-based radio stations and curated playlists. Plus, Apple Music integrates with your existing iCloud music library.

For moms who like to workout

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Walmart offers the same price.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $128 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker. It’s got built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

Lululemon Double Roller: for $58 @ Lululemon

Like its name suggests, the Lululemon Double Roller is one of the most versatile foam rollers on the market. Its interlocking design is made up of a soft roller that provides appropriate pressure to overworked muscles in the arms and legs, and a denser interior roller that digs into tougher-to-treat spots in the back.

For moms who like to be pampered

Sleepy Jones Purple Pajamas: was $129 now $90 @ Purple

Give mom the ultimate Mother's Day gift — a good night's sleep. Purple's silky soft Sleepy Jones Pajamas offer the perfect mix of stretch and breathability to ensure the most comfortable sleep possible. Just like Purple's bed sheets, the moisture-wicking cloth in these pjs helps regulate your body temperature, so you'll sleep cool even during warm summer nights.

Nectar Serenity Sleep weighted blanket: was $149 now $99 @ Nectar

This weighted blanket is designed with PCM technology that provides instant cooling when you need it. If you sleep warm, the bamboo side will help you keep cool, and you can simply flip the blanket to the mink side if you’re feeling chilly. It’s also anti-microbial, and has a removable machine-wash cover.

Theragun Elite: for $399 @ Best Buy

Give your mom the luxury of enjoying a massage every day of the week. The Theragun Elite is a Porsche among massage guns. It has five different attachments to help you work into different parts of the body, and the handle can be held in a number of different ways to help you access different areas. There's a small OLED screen, five different speed settings, and the gun has a battery life of 120 minutes.

For moms who like to cook

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

This hand blender stands out for its cordless design. It gives you full freedom of movement, so mom can work wherever she wants in the kitchen. It still provides powerful performance and can blend, liquify, and chop with two available speeds. Being KitchenAid, it comes in a selection of colors as well.

Cosori Air Fryer: was $99 now $86 @ Amazon

The Cosori Air Fryer is the best air fryer you can buy. The Editor's Choice fryer does a great job of browning and crisping a variety of food. Plus, mom will love that its baskets are non-stick and dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot 3-in-1 Coffee Machine: for $199 @ Amazon

A coffee machine that's compatible with Nespresso, Keurig K-Cups, and your own ground coffee? Yes, such a beast exists and it's the perfect gift for moms who love a strong cup of joe. It'll let them choose between a wide variety of coffee options and styles. It includes a large removable 68-ounce water reservoir.

What are typical gifts for Mother's Day?

Flowers and chocolates are typical Mother's Day gifts. However, if you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas that are a little different, retailers like Amazon, Target, and Sephora have Mother's Day hub pages where they've collected a wide assortment of potential Mother's Day gifts. Amazon's hub page, for instance, lists gifts for the "fitness mom," "foodie mom," and even the "trendy mom." Other non-traditional gifts could includes subscriptions to services like HBO Max and Apple Music.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day is typically celebrated on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother's Day will fall on Sunday, May 8. Although it's not a national holiday, it's still considered a major retail holiday as consumers look to buy gifts such as flowers and cards.