Lululemon Mother's Day gifts — 17 styles to shop right now from $14
Athletic apparel gifts that Mom will love
Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11 — and if you're stumped on what to buy for Mom this year, we've got the perfect gift ideas for you. Lululemon is hosting a huge Mother's Day event with a wide variety of stylish apparel and accessories to shop.
In fact, Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section has tons of hidden gems that Mom will love starting from $14! Right now, the popular Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is on sale from $89 at Lululemon. You can also grab Mom a pair of the best-selling Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings for just $69.
Below, I've rounded up all my favorite Lululemon finds that make the perfect gifts for Mom. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in her size for the best discounts.
For more great gifts ideas, check out my guide to the best last-minute Mother's Day deals.
My favorite Lululemon finds
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.
If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
A super simple and stylish skirt from Lululemon. Suited for casual wear, it's incredibly soft and falls just below the knee. It also has a back seam to give you room to move.
Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.
An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.
Perfect for running or training, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $64. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $69. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
These Softstreme pants look smart, but are super comfortable to wear. These make them a great choice whether you want to dress up or wear casual outfits. And like the name suggests, they're super soft on your skin.
Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $79. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
