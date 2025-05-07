Lululemon Mother's Day gifts — 17 styles to shop right now from $14

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11 — and if you're stumped on what to buy for Mom this year, we've got the perfect gift ideas for you. Lululemon is hosting a huge Mother's Day event with a wide variety of stylish apparel and accessories to shop.

In fact, Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section has tons of hidden gems that Mom will love starting from $14! Right now, the popular Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is on sale from $89 at Lululemon. You can also grab Mom a pair of the best-selling Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings for just $69.

Below, I've rounded up all my favorite Lululemon finds that make the perfect gifts for Mom. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in her size for the best discounts.

For more great gifts ideas, check out my guide to the best last-minute Mother's Day deals.

My favorite Lululemon finds

Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now $14 at lululemon (US) If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It comes in a selection of pretty colors including Bone, Black and Strawberry Milkshake. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now $29 at lululemon (US) On sale from $29, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on warmer days or during sweaty gym sessions. Plus, the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now $34 at lululemon (US) If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.

Lululemon Align Tank Top: was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Lululemon City Essentials Belt Bag 3L: was $78 now $54 at lululemon (US) Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.

Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt: was $88 now $59 at lululemon (US) Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.

Lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew: was $118 now $59 at lululemon (US) An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $69 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $69. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now $79 at lululemon (US) Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $79. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $89 at lululemon (US) This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.