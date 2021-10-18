Black Friday microwave deals 2021 — early sales to grab right now

Looking for the best Black Friday microwave deals? You're in the right place. If you want to upgrade your trusted microwave or simply fancy a change, Black Friday is the best time to grab a deal.

Whether it’s quickly warming up leftovers or rustling up some popcorn for those movie nights, the handy microwave is a handy kitchen essential. And with so many options, features and prices, it can often be tricky to know whether you’re getting value for money.

However, if you really can’t hold out until November, we’ve already discovered some great early microwave deals for you. What’s more, you can always check out other early Black Friday deals to save you serious cash. Here are just some of the best Black Friday microwave deals we’ve spotted so far.

Black Friday microwave deals — best early sales

GE Over-the-Range Microwave: was $439 now $269 @ Best Buy

One of the best early deals we’ve seen so far, you can save $170 with this GE microwave. With a medium capacity of 1.7, it also comes with several, handy features. These include sensor cooking controls to auto adjust temperature to your food, a melt feature for your baking treats and weight and time defrost. What’s more, it looks sleek in a stainless steel finish.View Deal

LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave: was $239 now $208 @ Home Depot

If you want something that does a great job and is easy to clean, this LG NeoChef is a great choice. The 2.0 cu. ft. microwave features humidity-sensing technology that will sense once the food is ready, and has an auto shut-off to prevent overcooked food. It’s designed with touch, glass controls, and has an ‘easyclean’ interior to make cleaning a breeze. View Deal

Sharp Touch Mid-size Countertop Microwave: was $367 now $254 @ Walmart

This great deal will save you a whopping $113, offering you value for money. The 1.1 cu.ft. microwave comes with 10 quick presets that has specific reheating and defrosting times for various foods. This will ensure nothing will ever be under or overcooked. It has a user-friendly LED digital display, premium glass door and child lock function. What’s more, if you’re a popcorn fan, it comes with a handy ‘popcorn key’ that will give you perfect results for those movie nights. View Deal

Black Friday microwave deals — what to expect this year

Last year, there were plenty of microwave deals for Black Friday 2020. Walmart had up to 20% off popular brands such as Hamilton Beach, LG and Panasonic microwaves. Target had a further 44% off certain Panasonic, Black + Decker and LG models, while Amazon had savings of up to $20 on their smart sensor, Toshiba microwaves.

We can expect to see similar deals this Black Friday 2021, particular from Walmart and Target. As with anything in high demand, these offers can sell out pretty quickly. So it’s worthwhile keeping a look out to grab your ideal microwave for a bargain price!