Best HP laptop sales and deals in July 2021

The year's best HP laptop sales are finally here. With back to school season in full swing, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are chopping the price of HP's entire line of laptops. After discount, HP laptop sales start as low as $249.

Back to school season will last through early September, so you can expect to see even more HP laptop deals in the days to come. So whether you're looking for a svelte gaming rig or a versatile 2-in-1 that can be used for work and play, here are the best HP laptop sales you can get right now.

Best HP laptop sales and deals

HP laptop sales: Budget

HP 15" Laptop: was $379 now $249 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills laptop for basic work and the occasional Netflix stream, you'll love this HP machine. On sale for $249, it packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD (rare at this price point), Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama

Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in on sale for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. It's one of the best HP laptop sales you'll find for young students. View Deal

HP 15z: was $379 now $329 @ HP

The HP 15z is a no-frills laptop that can be used by students or anyone looking to perform everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).View Deal

HP laptop sales: Mainstream

HP Laptop 15t-dw300: was $599 now $499 @ HP

This mid-range HP laptop is perfect for users who want performance without a big price tag. It includes a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Upgrade to a 1080p LCD for an extra $80. View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $929 now $749 @ Walmart

A powerful and versatile laptop that can handle most tasks thrown its way, the HP Envy x360 makes for an excellent college/student laptop. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get Bang & Olufsen audio and a built-in finger print readers, making this one of the best HP laptops sales we've seen. View Deal

HP Spectre x360: was $1,049 now $949 @ HP

As part of the latest HP laptop sales — you can pick up the HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200 for $949. This laptop features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touch LCD, i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's great for just about any type of work and/or the occasional PC game. View Deal

HP laptop sales: Gaming

HP AMD Laptop: was $819 now $649 @ HP

This HP laptop is equipped with a dual fan system for enhanced thermal cooling. A wide rear vent and enlarged air inlets maximize airflow, which in turn optimizes performance and stability. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop: was $899 now $799 @ HP

Ideal for cash-strapped gamers, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop packs everything you need for casual gaming. It boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 4GB video card. It's now on sale for just $799. View Deal