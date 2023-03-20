Quick! Galaxy S23 Ultra just got slashed $750 in epic Discover Samsung sale

The Discover Samsung sale is here, with huge reductions on some of the best Samsung products available. Whether you're looking for Samsung TVs, appliances, or the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung has you covered.
One of the best Discover Samsung sales today is on the manufacturer's smartphone. Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from $449 after trade-in (opens in new tab). Plus, you'll get a $100 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) with your purchase. Shopping for an OLED TV? The Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED is on sale for $1,599 (opens in new tab) right now, which is $600 off. There are plenty more deals to be found, so just scroll down for our top picks. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).
Best Discover Samsung Sales
Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in + 100 credit @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Free $100 credit! Buy your Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung and you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. Samsung will even let you purchase your phone on any carrier direct from the Samsung website. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.
Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
The Samsung Frame marries style and performance in one package. Ranging in sizes from 32 inches to 85 inches, it features a QLED display with 4K resolution (select models), HDR support, 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support, and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art. During the Discover Samsung sale you can save up to $800 off select sizes. After discount, prices start from $899.
Samsung Galaxy S23: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung is one of the best sites for Galaxy S23 deals. Purchase your Galaxy S23 at Samsung and you'll get up to $700 off after trade-in. If you're already committed to a specific carrier, Samsung will let you purchase your phone on your carrier of choice direct from the Samsung website.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $249 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors. Samsung is offering the watch for $249, or you can get it starting from $104 with trade-in.
Samsung Q70A 85" 4K QLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today only! If you’re looking for a solid deal on a 4K TV, the Samsung Q70A Series QLED is a great place to start. You get a panel with a billion colors and Quantum HDR support, smooth motion up to 120Hz and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant are both built in. This deal takes $1,600 off the huge 85-inch model, but the sale ends soon.
Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
(opens in new tab)The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best Chromebook on the market. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. After trade-in, pricing starts at just $199.