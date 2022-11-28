Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2022

The Cyber Monday deals are here and that means it's a great time to grab an air fryer. These are some of the most popular kitchen devices that let you get crispy fried food for less fat.

As such, these countertop convection ovens are at the top of everyone’s wish list, and if you can save some money on the purchase, then that’s all the better. However, before you go jumping at a ‘lowest price ever’ deal, know that the best air fryer will vary from person to person. Depending on your circumstances and preferences, the most appropriate design will differ.

To help you navigate the sales this Cyber Monday, we've rounded up the best air fryer deals you can find. We've also listed several things to consider before making your purchase, to help you understand what you’re getting from an air fryer as well as what to look for.

Black Friday air fryer deals

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: (opens in new tab)was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer comes with a 10-quart capacity, six cooking functions and is an ideal choice for families. Perhaps the key feature here are its dual, 5-quart baskets, which is handy for cooking different foods at the same time. Plus, its Smart Cook System allows you to program them to finish together, so your foods will be ready at mealtimes. It’s easy to use with its LED display, and designed to be easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot 8 qt. Black Pro Crisp Air Fryer: was $249 now $169 @ Home Depot

(opens in new tab)If you're after one of the best Instant Pots (opens in new tab)with an air fryer function, this is an excellent deal. This pressure cooker has 11-in-1 functionality with an air fryer to cook your crispy delights. Its 8-quart capacity is sufficient for large quantities, and it's easy to use with a one-touch control. This deal won't last long, so grab it now and make a saving of $80.

(opens in new tab) WETIE Air Fryer (4-qt): was $58 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This handy air fryer may look small, but with 1400W power, it can handle all of your cooking needs. And if you're looking for a great bargain, this is a great offer. This air fryer has 5-in-1 functions,dual knob controls, and an easy-to-clean basket. If you're after a no-fuss, basic air fryer, this is a deal worth snapping up.



(opens in new tab) TaoTronics 8-in-1 Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The TaoTronics 8-in-1, as may be obvious from the name, gives you 8 different cooking modes, making it a versatile addition to your kitchen. It comes with a 5.3-quart capacity, touch control, and a non-stick, dishwasher safe basket. It's currently on sale at $33 off, which represents a third off its usual price.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're after a compact, digital air fryer at a low price, this is great deal. With its 8-quart capacity, it comes with a divided basket so you can cook two types of foods at one time. It may be small but features 8 built-in cooking functions, including pizza, roast and dehydrate. This deal is certainly great value for money, and won't last long.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer with Reheat & Dehydrate: was $79 now $69 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Ninja are one of the most renowned brands when it comes to air frying, and now you can get your very own for as little as $69. Despite the affordable price tag, it still comes with useful functions such as reheat and dehydrate, and there’s a generous four quart capacity at your disposal. This is a great model for those new to the world of air frying.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4QT Air Fryer Oven: was $129 now $62 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant is another brand which frequents our best air fryers (opens in new tab) page, and right now you can save $60 on the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4QT Air Fryer Oven. With a four quart capacity, this model would best suit a small family. It comes with six functions, including air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat, so you can prepare all kinds of recipes, and it’s dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8qt Digital Air Fryer: was $129 now $54 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $70 with this Black Friday air fryer deal The Bella machine sports a built-in touchscreen that allows for fast and intuitive use. The stainless steel construction is highly durable, while the powerful heating system boasts 1700w.

(opens in new tab) PowerXL - 10qt Digital Hot Air Fryer: was $189 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Make a saving of $60 with this great offer. If you have a large household, or enjoy hosting gatherings, this 10-quart, digital air fryer is a must-have. This also comes with a one-touch display and adjustable timer to make it easy to use. What's more, all removable parts are dishwasher safe. This is ideal for family feasts, and a great discount.

(opens in new tab) Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Two basket air fryers come in use for when you want to cook more than one ingredient at a time. Naturally, this feature adds to the price, but you can now get $80 off the Ninja DZ201 2-Basket Air Fryer this Black Friday. That’s a huge saving for such a versatile machine. With an eight quart capacity, there’s no end of space for your ingredients.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven: was $199 now $149 @ The Home Depot (opens in new tab)

The KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven was one of the best toaster ovens (opens in new tab) in our tests, and right now it’s 25% off at The Home Depot, taking the price down to $149. It comes with nine settings, including roast, pizza, bagel, bake and broil, and it features a very attractive design, with a drop down glass door and two levels of shelves inside.

(opens in new tab) CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200F to 450F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

(opens in new tab) Ninja DT201 Foodi Convection Toaster Oven: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

As one of our best toaster ovens (opens in new tab), this is a great deal to snap up. When we put it to the test, Ninja DT201 roasted a chicken well, producing golden brown results with a crispy skin, and it baked effectively on top of this, with cookies coming out moist and chewy. With 10 functions to choose from, the recipe possibilities are endless and the $169 price tag can’t get much better.

(opens in new tab) COSORI Air Fryer Dual Blaze 6.8-Quart: was $179 now $124 (opens in new tab)

Offering a generous 6.8 quart with 6 preset modes, this COSORI air fryer can cook family-size portions of chicken, steak, seafood and more right every time. Use the free Vesync app to monitor and control the cooking process remotely, or use Alexa and Google Assistant.



(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great price for one of the top air fryer brands. This Ninja has a capacity of 4 quarts and a wide temperature range between 105 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Just make sure you turn it on a couple of minutes early to pre-heat before use.

Things to consider before buying an air fryer

If you're new to the world of air fryers, then you need to consider a few things. Capacity is one of the main areas; compact units are handy but can't always serve a family. And you may want to check out the cleaning and care regimes of such air fryers, as well as how much space an air fryer will take up.

But do bear in mind that air fryers are very handy for cooking quick, small dishes. Check our our guide on air fryer vs oven for more information.