Best Buy launches Member Deal Days — 11 sales I recommend

Good news for My Best Buy members. Right now Best Buy is offering a massive members-only sale on everything from MacBooks to 4K TVs. However, there is a small caveat. You must be a paying My Best Buy member to take advantage of the sales.

If you're not familiar, My Best Buy is the retailer's members-only subscription plan. There are three tiers starting at various price points. My Best Buy (free tier) offers free shipping with no minimum required. My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals/new launches, free 2-day shipping, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes all of the above-mentioned perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, two years of product protection (AppleCare+) on most new purchases, 20% off repairs, and discounted services (like in-home installations/haul away).

Best Buy's Member Deal Days is for My Best Buy and My Best Buy Plus members only. If you're already a Walmart Plus or Amazon Prime member, it can be a tough sell. However, My Best Buy offered plenty of epic deals over the holiday season, many of which no other retailer offered. If you're an Apple fan or frequent Best Buy shopper, the Plus ($49/year) membership can rapidly pay for itself.

Below, I'm listing the best member-only deals you can get. These sale prices will be valid through Thursday. Also, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes as these could save you even more money.

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Member Deal Days — Editor Picks

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! With up to 60-hour battery life, the Momentum 4 headphones are perfect for someone who is always on the go. Add in the easy-going Sennheiser sound and effective noise cancelling, and it's easy to see why these are some of the best headphones we've tested. Rarely on sale this cheap, they're just $9 shy of their all-time price low.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $309 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The latest Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. It's currently selling for $329 at competing retailers, but this is the first time it has hit $309.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy

Bose's first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos is now on sale. In our Bose Smart Soundbar 900 review, we said it has every feature you could want in a high-end soundbar. That includes multiroom audio, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and it can be expanded into a full home theater setup with add-on wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. The sleek also design makes it perfect for medium-to-large TV screens. It's one of the best-performing Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $999 now $649 @ Best Buy

Looking for a 2-in-1 everyday laptop? This is one of the best on the market and a less expensive cousin to the Lenovo Yoga 9i. The Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees. It also has a Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This 2023 laptop is the perfect companion for just about any task.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 11-inch iPad Pro. This tablet is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Samsung 85" 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV for the game, this 85-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced in price in Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals event. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a commanding price tag. However, this deal knocks it down to a more affordable price point. The config on sale comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This 2-in-1 is S Pen compatible. (Pen not included).

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy

We've seen the XPS 13 sell for as little as $599. However, this config gets a shout out because it packs upgraded specs like 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1250U CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. This rare discount knocks Apple's tablet to its lowest price ever.

