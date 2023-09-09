Best Buy has a massive sale this weekend — 15 best deals I recommend

I track deals every day for Tom’s Guide, and when I’m looking for the best discounts on a weekend, Best Buy is usually the first place I check. The electronics specialist has a knack for offering big savings on essential tech over the weekend, and that’s once again the case right now.

Whether you’re looking for a brand-new OLED TV or a cutting-edge Apple MacBook Pro, you’ll definitely want to browse through Best Buy’s latest weekend deal. There are literally hundreds of deals available, but too much choice can be a little overwhelming, so I’m here to pick out the truly top-tier deals and share a few of my personal favorites including 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV with a $900 discount and the best PS5 internal SSD for $89.

You might think you need to hold off until Black Friday deals before making any big purchases, but this Best Buy weekend sale proves that you don’t need to wait months to start saving on best-selling tech. So, let’s dive into the discounts. Here are the 13 deals I recommend at Best Buy this weekend. Plus, check out our collection of Best Buy coupon codes for even more savings.

Best Buy weekend deals — Editor Picks

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different ear tip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day deals on appliances are sticking around until Wednesday, Sept. 13, and this huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. Note: Amazon is offering the same price right now.

Price check: $89 @ Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

It's no longer the flagship, but the fifth generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we said despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 also performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.

Price check: $179 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $269 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Price check: $278 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display, and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This 2022 model MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's powerful new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and seriously epic battery life. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever courtesy of this Best Buy weekend sale.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,699 @ Amazon