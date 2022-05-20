Beautyrest Memorial Day sale knocks $1,000 off mattresses

Memorial Day is a great time to revamp your bedding arrangement. Not only will you find lower prices on beds featured in our best mattress guide, but you'll also find epic bundles and freebies. For instance, Beautyrest has a Memorial Day mattress sale you shouldn't miss.

Currently at Beautyrest is taking up to $1,000 off select mattresses. That's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts we've seen from Beautyrest, which normally does from $300 to $700 off. If you're looking for a solid value, as part of the sale you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon from $1,199 ($200 off). It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Beautyrest.

Beautyrest is taking up to $1,000 off select mattresses during its current sale. As part of the sale, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon from $1,199 ($200 off). These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the twin costs $1,199 (was $1,399), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,599).

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's lineup. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $1,199 for the twin size ($200 off).

If you're looking for the top mattress in Beautyrest's sale, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $1,949 for the twin size ($400 off).

All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.