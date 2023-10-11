Hurry! Beats Solo 3 for 50% off is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals

Beats headphones are some of the most popular around, and although this isn't the lowest ever price I've seen for the Beats Solo 3 (they dropped to $79 on Black Friday last year), this is still one of the best Prime Day headphone deals I've spotted on sale at Amazon.

Right now the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $94 at Amazon. That's more than half price with $104 off and one of the best Prime Big Deals Days I've seen since.

Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $94 @ Amazon

If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel charging via USB-C, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $94 at Amazon. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Price check: $199 @ Walmart

I've been testing the best headphones for 30 years and although Beats designs were often noted for their fashion credentials rather than their audio proficiency, the Beats Solo 3 are a very solid mid-range pair of headphones. Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 offer up extended battery life that can last for up to two days on a full charge. If you're pressed for time though, you can get three hours of playback from a single five-minute charge.

There's no noise-canceling, but the Beats Solo 3 make use of NFC and Bluetooth tech to seamlessly connect to both Android and iOS playback devices including the new iPhone 15. There's also Siri and Google Assistant support, which allows you to switch tracks and take calls using just your voice.

Beats Solo 3 may not offer sound quality that will rival the best over-ear headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose at three times the price, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced for what they offer, but with today's sizable discount, that's no longer an issue.

