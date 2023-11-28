Audible's Cyber Monday sale is my favorite holiday purchase — and it's still available

I’ll admit that I don’t read as much as I probably should. That’s why audiobooks have become increasingly important to me as they allow me to enjoy compelling novels while completing chores or working out in the gym. And in the world of audiobooks, Audible is by far the biggest player and it’s offering an epic Cyber Monday deal.

For a limited time, you can get four months of Audible Premium Plus for $5.95 per month . That’s a 60% savings compared to its regular $14.95 monthly price. This deal kicked off over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, but it’s sticking around until December 31 making it an ideal holiday gift for the audiobook lover in your life.

Audible (4 month sub): $5.95/month @ Amazon

Audible is Amazon's popular audiobook service, and for the holiday season, you can get a Premium Plus subscription for just $5.95 per month. This gives you your choice of a premium audiobook each month, as well as access to a vast library of original audiobooks, podcasts and audio dramas. Audible subscribers also get access to exclusive sales and discounts.

Audible is an Amazon audiobook subscription service. With a Premium Plus membership, you get a credit each month. Credits can be redeemed against premium audiobooks including bestsellers like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins and Iron Flame: Empyrean by Rebecca Yarros. Even better, once you’ve claimed an audiobook with an Audible credit, it’s yours to keep even if you cancel your subscription. So this Cyber Monday deal gives you 4 full audiobooks for $23 even if you don't stick around after the four months.

Of course, you might listen to the whole of your chosen audiobook before the month is over. But don’t worry, you won’t be left with nothing to listen to while you wait for your next credit. Audible members get access to a range of exclusive audiobooks, podcasts and original audio dramas. There are literally thousands to choose from but my personal favorites include Alien: Out of the Shadow and Sour Hall.

I let my Audible subscription lapse over the summer as I’d built up a backlog of audiobooks that I wanted to finish up and didn’t want to keep accruing unspent credits each month (they expire after a year). But now that I’m reaching the end of my audiobook library, I’m ready to jump back in and pick up some fresh listens. And that’s why this Audible Cyber Monday deals couldn’t be any better timed. But now comes the tricky part, deciding which audiobook to pick this month…