Apple Pencil 2 crashes to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

This year's Black Friday deals have dropped the prices of some of our favorite Apple products to all-time lows. Based on what we've seen, now is the best time to upgrade your Apple devices, with huge discounts happening right now across the company's entire catalog of products. Here's one of the best Apple Black Friday deals we've found so far.

Right now the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is just $89 at Amazon. At $40 off, the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil has tied for its lowest price ever, so we highly recommend picking one up before this year's savings event ends.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This is tied for the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing — if you’re an artist, using an iPad with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Anyone who owns one of the best iPads will tell you the Apple Pencil is unquestionably the best stylus to use with an Apple tablet. If you regularly use your iPad to take notes, sketch, annotate or edit documents, the Apple Pencil is practically an essential accessory — especially for artists. Rather than spending hundreds on a computer, monitor, and drawing tablet, the iPad and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) do it all in a more portable and affordable package.

The Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) features wireless charging, which marks a huge upgrade over the original Apple Pencil. Instead of having to fiddle with attachments and leave your Apple Pencil sticking awkwardly out of the side of the iPad's charging port, all you need to do with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is snap it to the side of your iPad to keep it charged up.

The 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil works with a wide range of Apple tablets (check out the full compatible list on Apple's website). But in short, you can use the accessory with an iPad mini (6th Gen), iPad Air (4th Gen and later), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen and later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen and later). Basically, if you’ve recently bought a new iPad, it’s almost certainly going to be compatible with the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil.

If you're looking for more ways to save, check out our round-ups of the AirPods Black Friday deals, Apple Watch Black Friday deals and iPad Black Friday deals for some of the best deals this savings season.