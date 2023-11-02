Apple Black Friday sale — 7 early deals I recommend

It’s time to start shopping Apple Black Friday deals. Yes, it's only the start of November but the annual sales event has stretched from a single day to an entire month of retailing madness. And the best-in-show deals and sales are starting early this year with big discounts on Apple devices available across major retailers now.

From the MacBook M2 Pro to the iPad Pro (2022), early Black Friday deals are slicing money off some of Apple’s most cutting-edge tech. But bargain hunters haven’t been left out in the winter cold either. My personal favorite Apple deal right now is the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for $109 at Walmart. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for an Apple wearable and makes for a great entry point into the world of smartwatches.

If you’ve got an Apple device or two on your wishlist, either for holiday gifting or just as an end-of-year treat for yourself (you certainly deserve it!), then read on for the best early Apple Black Friday sales that you can shop right now.

Early Apple Black Friday deals — Editor's picks

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. They're just $20 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch SE 1st gen (44mm): was $279 now $109 @ Walmart

An Apple Watch for less than $110? You bet! When we first reviewed the original Apple Watch SE, we found plenty to like, including reliable heart rate and fitness tracking, a responsive interface and a huge selection of apps. But the price felt a tad high. That's no longer the case, making this a fantastic entry point into the world of smartwatches for just about anyone. And it runs the latest watchOS 10 software.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all-new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

MacBook Air 13.3" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's still amazing value.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $989 @ Amazon

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $1,049 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Best Buy