Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially set for July

Prime Day is the one of the best times of year for Amazon fans, and we now know that it'll happen in July.

During the company's last earnings call, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be held in July. That means we're just a few weeks away from the first Prime Day deals. (As a reminder, last year Prime Day was celebrated on June 21 and 22).

Amazon Prime membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime UK membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon UK

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £79/year or £7.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

"Our annual Prime Day event will return this July in more than 20 countries," said an Amazon spokesperson. "Prime Day will once again celebrate Prime members by offering incredible savings on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."

There's still no word on which precise dates — but we're keeping our ear to the ground, and will keep you updated when we know more.

So, what is Prime Day? Simply put, it's a faux holiday created by the mega-retailer to entice shoppers to buy Amazon Prime membership subscriptions. Members will be able to scoop up some incredible Amazon deals, with sales on a huge range of products. If you're thinking of picking up an Amazon device (like one of the best Alexa speakers, or a new Fire TV) then grabbing one on Prime Day is your best opportunity.

Remember that Prime Day discounts are just for Amazon Prime members, so consider signing up for a membership if you want in on some of the best Amazon deals of the year. New members can also get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.