Amazon just slashed $55 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

We’re all getting excited about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, and it looks like Amazon are getting in on the action with this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are $94 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This $55 discount brings them just above their lowest-ever price of $89. They’re the perfect accompaniment to your Samsung phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a pretty great pair of earbuds. They aren’t perfect: battery life and call quality could be better, and their plastic construction makes them feel less luxurious than something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro . However, they still offer great audio performance and a few appreciated special features.

With powerful audio and customizable sound, these buds tick all the boxes for sound quality. There’s also a low-latency gaming mode, although there’s no Samsung 360 Audio support. We also reckon the ANC is on par with that of the original AirPods Pro, which is impressive considering they now cost a lot less.

In the Galaxy Wearable app, you’ll be able to customize EQ, controls, use Find My Earbuds and more. The feature we love most of all is the Galaxy Wearable home screen widget. This gets you faster access to the app controls, which is super helpful.

As we’ve mentioned, the battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 isn’t the best out there. With ANC on, you’ll get 5 hours of listening time or 20 hours if you use the wireless charging case. This extends to 7.5 hours or 29 hours with ANC off. The upside is that they charge extremely fast: 5 minutes of charging gets you 1 hour of playback. In addition to using a normal wireless charger, you can use PowerShare to top up your buds using your phone’s battery when you’re on the go.