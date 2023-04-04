Amazon just slashed $200 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV

March Madness TV sales may be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great TV deals you can score.

The Samsung 65-inch Q60B QLED 4K TV is $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is a hair above its lowest price ever of $797. I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal before it's gone. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price (just add the TV to your cart to see the discount.)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" Q60B QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has sliced $200 off the 65-inch model of the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV. This large-screen television offers vibrant colors, and excellent gaming support. It's a full-featured Smart TV with easy access to all the streaming service you could need. Plus, it's offering of four HDMI ports is fairly generous.

While the Samsung Q60B QLED isn't on our list of the best TVs, there's still plenty to appreciate about it.

For its price, the Samsung Q60B delivers good picture quality. We measured 378 nits of SDR brightness in Standard mode in our tests, as well as 98.81% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Bright,colorful movies like Encanto looked best on this TV (dark movies like The Batman would have appreciated better contrast.)

The Samsung Q60B produces good audio, too. While competing TVs like the Sony X80K flopped in the audio department, We heard strong bass and minimal distortion in high treble lines from the Samsung Q60B. Unless you're serious about audio, there's no need to spend extra on one of the best soundbars here.

Where the Samsung Q60B really shines is as a gaming TV. For that, we named it one of the best Samsung TVs. It has an incredibly low lag time of 9.1ms. These are some of the best results we've seen out of any TV we've reviewed, regardless of screen size or price. You don't get a 120Hz refresh rate or HDMI 2.1 support, but if you want an affordable gaming TV that's super responsive, the Samsung Q60B is it.

The Samsung Q60B QLED is at its lowest price ever right now, so there's never been a better time to pick one up. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.