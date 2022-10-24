Amazon Echo (4th Gen) crashes to lowest ever price in early Black Friday deal

Amazon isn’t waiting until next month to begin its suite of Black Friday deals. The online retailer is already slashing the prices of some of its most popular devices including the Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker.

For a limited time, the Echo (4th Gen) is on sale for $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 saving compared to its full retail price of $99, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular smart speaker. It’s one of the best early Black Friday deals currently available, and a great pickup if you’re looking to do your holiday shopping ahead of the rush this year.

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to a new lowest ever price of $49; that's $50 off. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Released in October 2021, the Echo (4th Gen) could be one of the top selling products of the holiday season, so secure yours at this discounted price while you can.

The second generation Echo Show 8 is also currently on sale at Amazon. This best-selling smart speaker with a 8-inch HD display has dropped to $69, which is also a new all time low price. It's perfect for making video calls, watching video tutorials or streaming TV shows and movies. It can also manage your smart home and offers all the Alexa features you would expect.

We rank the Echo (4th Gen) as one of the best smart speakers you can buy. For starters, the fourth-generation Echo makes an impressive visual statement thanks to its sphere-shaped design, but it’s also the ideal pick if you’re looking for an affordable device that can function as the central hub of your smart home.

Our Echo (4th gen) review labeled the device as Amazon’s “most well-rounded smart speaker.” And praised its surprisingly strong audio considering its sub-$100 price point, as well as its ability to handle a whole load of different smart home functions. The lack of a clock did disappoint slightly, and the audio, while still decent, isn’t up to the level of the Sonos One.

The smart speaker is entirely controlled via Alexa, and with just your voice you can set timers, alarms and reminders. You can also ask Alexa questions such as “what are today’s sports scores?” or “what’s the latest weather forecast?” You can even play voice-based games on the Echo (4th Gen). And if you want total privacy there is a microphone off button that disables the mic completely.

Released in October 2021, the Echo (4th Gen) is expected to be one of the most popular Black Friday deals this year. However, we don’t expect to see it go cheaper next month, so get yours secured now before the holiday season rush.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and here at Tom’s Guide we’ll be covering all the biggest deals and savings throughout the entire retail sales event. From laptops and 4K TVs to smart devices and kitchen appliances, we’ll be highlighting the biggest deals across the most popular product categories. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide so you can’t miss a single all-time low price.