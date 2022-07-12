AirPods Pro crash to $169 in can’t-miss Prime Day deal

AirPods Prime Day deals offer up the chance to score a set of Apple's hugely popular wireless earbuds for less, and this Prime Day deals on the ultra-premium AirPods Pro is going to take some beating.

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods Pro for $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive $80 saving compared to the usual price of $249. This is definitely one of the best Prime Day Apple deals we've seen so far, and arguably one of the best deals of the entire retail holiday. The AirPods Pro was on sale last month, but this latest reduction drops it even lower.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro is Apple's most premium wireless earbuds offering. The buds pack active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio support, 24-hours of battery life and a more customizable fit compared to standard AirPods. Plus, they're sweat and water-resistant making them ideal for working out. At $80 off, we don't expect this deal to stay in stock for long.

I personally just upgraded to AirPods Pro last month and have been enjoying the wealth of additional features compared to the standard AirPods 2 I was using before. The active noise canceling in particular has been a revelation helping me block out crying toddlers on a busy flight, and annoyingly boisterous powerlifters when working out at the gym.

We named AirPods Pro some of the best wireless earbuds for good reason. In our AirPods Pro review, we were extremely impressed with the high-quality active noise canceling, snug-in-ear fit and spatial audio support. Not to mention all of these features come packed together in a slick design, with an included MagSafe charging case to boot.

If you already own a set of regular AirPods, upgrading to the Pros at full price is a tough sell. But it's a lot easier to make the switch when you're getting an $80 discount. And while isn't quite an all-time-low price for the AirPods Pro, it's just $10 shy making this Prime Day deal still worthy of snapping up.

Any discounts on AirPods are always extremely popular regardless of the time of year, so if this deal has caught your eye we suggest clicking buy sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. Plus, make sure to check out our comprehensive Prime Day deals hub for all the best sales you can't afford to miss.