Act fast! This Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off one of our favorite gaming laptops

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and done, but if you missed your shot to snag a great gaming laptop, good news: Some of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are still available, including a cool $400 off one of the best gaming laptops of the year.

I'm talking of course about the fact that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $1,199 at Best Buy, though we don't know how long this deal will last. That knocks $400 off the usual $1,599 asking price for this svelte gaming laptop, and it's one of the best deals we've seen all month.

Save $400! This Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) laptop sports a 14-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) 165Hz display powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's light enough to carry to school and powerful enough to play even the latest and greatest PC games, though you may need to dial some settings down to get killer frame rates.

I've personally reviewed an earlier model of the Zephyrus G14 and can confirm that this is a great little laptop for getting work done or playing games, because it's both powerful and power-efficient. So while you shouldn't expect more than 1-3 hours of battery life when gaming unplugged, you can likely count on at least 9 hours or more when you're just using this beast to browse the web or write emails.

I know that because we tested this laptop earlier this year while reviewing it, and as you can read in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review it lasted nearly 10 hours in our in-house battery test. That's longer than basically any other gaming laptop we've tested, but there's no extra battery weight here — at 12.31 x 8.95 x 0.73 inches in size and just under 4 pounds in weight the G14 is easier to carry than many bigger, beefier gaming machines.

Under the hood it has enough of power to play the likes of Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur’s Gate 3, though again you'll likely have to dial down the settings a bit and plug in the laptop to get the best frame rates in those titles. Still, the AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series CPU paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is a powerful combo that's only slightly held back by the limited 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage you get.

But if you do choose to optimize your games for high frame rates (or just play less demanding titles) you should enjoy buttery-smooth performance thanks to the 14-inch display's 165Hz refresh rate. The 1440p resolution is also nice to have, since it's basically the sweet spot between 1080p and 4K gaming in terms of performance. And with a screen this small (compared to say, your 55-inch television) there isn't a huge benefit to having a 4K screen anyway since you'd be squinting to read things on it the whole time.

So if you're looking to cop a great deal on a killer gaming laptop this year, this Best Buy deal on a new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is one of the best you can still get. But hurry—at this time of year there's no telling how long the discount will last!