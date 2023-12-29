Act fast — the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 is selling at its best-ever price

If you want to start the year with a new MacBook Pro, then head to Amazon, which has dropped prices on some of the latest M3-powered versions of Apple's laptop, with one model in particular hitting an all-time low.

The model that caught our eye was the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023). The version of that MacBook Pro powered by an 8-core CPU and featuring 512GB of storage has dropped to $1,399. That's a $200 discount from the MacBook Pro model's usual $1,599 starting price. It also matches the all-time price low for this particular MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 off the regular price on this MacBook Pro powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The performance is blazing and the battery life is outstanding thanks to the new Apple chip. You'll also appreciate the brighter display and great speakers on this model.

Introduced this past fall, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is one of the first to feature Apple's latest M3 chips, which promise a serious upgrade over the M1-powered machines from a few years ago. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we praised the new machine's blistering performance and robust graphics. Even better, all that processing power doesn't mean you're giving up on long battery life — in our test, the new MacBook Pro held out for 17 hours and 25 minutes, surpassing the M2-powered MacBook Pro's time by more than 3 hours.

The M3 chip is the latest version of Apple silicon that powers the company's Mac computers. Consisting for the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, the improved silicon promises better computing and graphical performance when compared to earlier Mac chipsets. Power efficiency gets an upgrade as well.

You may have to wait to get your hands on the discounted MacBook Pro model. Amazon currently lists a delivery window between January 15 and January 27. But for $200 off, getting that MacBook Pro may prove to be worth the wait.