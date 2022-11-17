7 best Black Friday laptop deals now — $400 off MacBook Pro, gaming laptops for $599 and more

If you’re looking for a brand-new laptop, Black Friday is an ideal time to shop for a portable device. Big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart currently have a variety of Black Friday deals, including the latest laptops for everyday use and gaming. Manufacturers like Microsoft, Dell and HP are also slashing prices on their notebooks.

Our Black Friday laptops deals live blog page is an excellent source for the latest sales. However, you may want something more direct — which is what this particular post is about.

I’ve selected a handful of laptops that suit a variety of needs. Do you need a reliable notebook for work or do you want a beefy gaming laptop? Perhaps you just want the most affordable machine out there. Below are some of the best laptop deals happening now.

Also, be sure to check out our Black Friday live blog for deals on numerous other products.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest laptop we've seen so far. This HP Chromebook features an 11.3-inch HD display, an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It may not have the most exciting specs but it's hard to argue against its $79 price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $429 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite Chromebook deals happening now. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop featuring a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, an 11th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As with most Chromebooks, this laptop runs on ChromeOS.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15" (2022): was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has sliced $500 off the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also has a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and weighs just 4.4 pounds, making it extremely portable.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been slashed by a whopping $500! You're saving a lot of money on a machine that features a 15.6-inch FHD 165Hz display, a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3060 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Definitely a laptop to get now if you're a serious gamer.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest MacBook Air M2 is a major upgrade from the previous generation, with a bigger and brighter screen, sharper webcam and powerful new M2 chipset. At $150 off this is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: was $1,649 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop that's tailor-made for people who are always on the go. This configuration features a 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.