5 gaming PC deals you should snag now before October Prime Day ends

Amazon's big Prime Day sale in October is happening, and that means now is a great time to buy that gadget you've had your eye on at a discount.

Gaming PCs are especially good to buy now because they're so expensive that any discount helps, and even a 10% or 20% price cut can save you hundreds of dollars.

So if you're a gamer who wants to play some of the best open-world games at the highest quality on a laptop that boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 or are looking for a sub-$1,000 portable PC that will still service your gaming needs, this round-up of Prime Day laptops deals should serve you well.

Best Prime Day gaming PC deals available right now

Alienware Aurora R15: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Dell

I love the Alienware Aurora R15 because it's well-designed, quiet and looks good on a desk. You can configure it with some beefy gaming PC components, and this deal knocks $300 off one packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700F. an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. There are more expensive models on sale below with beefier components, but this is the cheapest deal we've seen on an R15 and a steal if you want an affordable gaming PC.

Alienware Aurora R15: was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Dell

If you prefer AMD to Intel, check out this great deal on an Alienware Aurora 15 with an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. This is pricier than the model above, but you get a better graphics card, more RAM and more storage, as well as that speedy Ryzen 9 CPU.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: was $2,989 now $2,232 @ Lenovo

Lenovo makes some good gaming PCs, and this is a solid deal on a new Legion Tower 7i desktop packing a powerful 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. That's plenty of power to play your favorite games at 1440p or even 4K, and you can get it right now for over $750 off.

HP Omen 45L: was $3,999 now $3,199 @ HP

This HP Omen 45L is pretty pricey even after the $800 discount, but you get what you pay for with a top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, a beefy Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for games plus another 1TB HDD for storage.