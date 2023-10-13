5 early Black Friday TV deals worth getting right now

Now is a great time to be shopping for a new OLED TV or QLED TV, as sales are already heating up ahead of Black Friday.

While it's true that some of the best TV deals we're going to see ahead of Black Friday already happened during the October Prime Day event, that doesn't mean there aren't any top-class deals live. In fact, we've found five that rival the deals we saw a few days ago.

Looking to save big without having to wait a few extra weeks? These are the best ongoing TV deals you can get ahead of Black Friday.

The best pre-Black Friday TV deals

Roku 75" Select Series 4K Smart Roku TV: was $699 now $649 @ Best Buy

Looking for the best deal on a 75-inch TV? This Roku-made smart TV is on sale for $50 off its regular $699 sticker price. It comes with the Roku platform built-in and uses direct lit lighting. If you're coming from a much-older HDTV, this will be a big upgrade both in size and performance.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

Ready to check out an OLED TV? The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. If you just want to watch shows and movies on an OLED, however, this is the cheapest model.

Hisense 75-Inch U7 Mini-LED QLED Google TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Best Buy

If you're more of a serious cinephile, you might want to consider a Mini-LED QLED TV. Why? Well, a TV with Mini-LED lighting that offers even better contrast while retaining excellent color reproduction. The cheapest one we've spotted ahead of Black Friday is the Hisense U7 Mini-LED with Google TV built-in. We think Google TV is overall a better smart platform than Fire TV, and at this price it's an easy pick up.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon

New for 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart | $1,399 at Best Buy