15 Walmart Holiday Kickoff deals that meet or beat Prime Day

Not to be outdone by Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals , Walmart has launched its own October sales event. Right now you can save quite a bit on TVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, vacuums, coffee makers and more as part Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff deals.

Some of the best deals we’ve seen at Walmart so far include the Apple Watch SE at an unbeatable price, Keurig coffee machines at half off and big discounts on 4K TVs from Sony and Samsung. There will likely be even better finds as Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff event continues, so check back often as we’ll keep this page updated with the latest deals as we come across them.

Here are our picks for the best Walmart Holiday Kickoff deals you can shop right now. Alternatively, for more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Walmart promo codes and if you shop at Walmart a lot, you might also want to consider signing up for Walmart Plus .

Tablets

iPad 9th Gen (2021): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

Apple’s 9th generation iPad features a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID and it even works with Apple Pencil. You can get the version with 64GB of storage for $80 off right now in either Space Gray or Silver. Need more storage? The 256GB model is also discounted from $479 to $399 at Walmart.

Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 5 14-inch laptop: was $829 now $449 @ Walmart

With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Windows 11, this Lenovo laptop is perfect for getting some work done. Its 14-inch Full HD display also features a touch screen and this laptop is rated for 14 hours of battery life on a charge.

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

If gaming is what you’re after, Walmart also has the MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop discounted by $200. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of RAM, 16GB of memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The MSI Sword 15 even comes with a 144Hz display and a backlit keyboard.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): was $309 now $149 @ Walmart

If you don’t have a smartwatch yet, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) is currently $160 off at Amazon in Space Gray. In our Apple Watch SE review , we praised its large screen and responsiveness along with its classic design. There’s also plenty of apps available to help you make the most of your new Apple Watch.

Headphones and headsets

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Walmart

Noise-canceling headphones let you listen to your favorite tunes without distractions and the Sony WH-1000XM4 is $100 off at Walmart right now. These closed-ear headphones have a 30 hour battery life and can be topped off for 5 hours of playback with just a 10 minute charge. They also have 5 built-in microphones so you can easily take calls on them.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+: was $139 now $99 @ Walmart

Regardless of which console or computer you play games on, the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ comes with a compact 2.5GHz wireless dongle so that you can easily swap between systems. This headset comes with 30+ hours of battery life and in a pinch, a 15 minute charge can get you up to 3 hours of play time. The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ also comes with virtual 7.1 surround sound, so you’ll be able to hear your favorite games all around you.

TVs

Samsung 55” The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart

For those after a TV that doubles as an art piece, there’s no better option than Samsung’s Frame Tvs. Walmart is currently offering a $500 discount on the 55-inch version of The Frame TV with a QLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. You can also watch all of the best streaming services right on this TV as it’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart TV platform.

Sony 75” Bravia XR X90K 4K TV: was $1,498 now $998 @ Walmart

If you’re after something a bit bigger, this 75-inch 4K TV from Sony is also on sale for $500 off its regular price. In our Sony Bravia XR X90K review , we liked this TV's well-designed remote control, flexible stand and the fact that it comes with Google TV. The built-in speakers were our main gripe, so you might be better off pairing this TV with one of the best soundbars instead.

Hisense 58” R6 Series 4K TV: was $298 now $268 @ Walmart

For those who just want an affordable 4K TV, Walmart is offering a slight discount on the Hisense R6 Series right now. It earned a spot on our list of the best cheap TVs thanks to its HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku’s excellent operating system. It also has DolbyVision/HDR 10 support, a log-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 40” Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p TV: was $349 now $138 @ Walmart

While a 1080p TV may not be the first choice for your living room, this TCL 3-Series TV is $211 off at Walmart right now and could make the perfect garage TV or even work in a kid’s room. It has Roku built-in so you’ll be able to access all of your favorite streaming services and at 40-inches, it won’t be that hard to move or wall mount.

Streaming devices

Roku Express 4K+: was $40 now $29 @ Walmart

If you like the simplicity of Roku but don’t want to upgrade to one of the best Roku TVs , the Roku Express 4K+ is a great addition to your existing TV. Instead of being a streaming stick, this small box sits in your entertainment center without taking much room at all. In our Roku Express 4K+ review , we praised its speed performance and improved remote while hailing it as a solid upgrade over the Roku Premiere.

Gaming

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core: was $129 now $88 @ Walmart

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller is great in its own right but if you’re after a pro-style controller without breaking the bank, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the one to get. It’s currently $42 off at Walmart and while it’s available in other color combinations, only the original white version is on sale right now. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core features adjustable joysticks, textured rubber grips, an upgraded D-pad and you can add four rear paddles separately for the ultimate experience.

Vacuums

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419 now $249 @ Walmart

This cordless vacuum from Dyson makes it an absolute cinch to give your house a quick clean and with its long handle, you can even vacuum your ceiling and other hard to reach places. The Dyson V8 Origin+ is just 5.8 pounds and even comes with no-touch bin emptying. It also charges while you store it with the included wall mount.

Coffee makers

Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $109 now $50 @ Walmart

Nothing beats a Keurig for a great cup of coffee in a rush and with this deal you can save $59 on the Keurig K-Mini in dusty rose. At less than 5 inches wide, this compact coffee maker is great for small spaces and it can brew either a 6 or 12 oz. cup in minutes.

Exercise equipment