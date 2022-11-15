13 Amazon Black Friday deals to shop now — Echo Dot for $1, Fitbits from $99

Mark your calendars. Amazon's official Black Friday deals will begin on Thanksgiving Day (November 24). The e-comm giant announced it would offer "surprise deals" every 30 minutes during the 48-hour event with discounts on brands like Samsung, Adidas, HP, and Hasbro.

In reality, Amazon has been offering holiday deals since its October Prime Day event. However, next week's deals will be the retailer's most aggressive. Unfortunately, Amazon didn't provide details on what consumers can expect. Instead the company's press release offers descriptions like 40% off laptops, 30% off select toys, and 70% off Alexa-enabled devices.

That's not to say there aren't any good Amazon Black Friday deals you can shop now. In fact, many of our favorite devices are on sale now at all-time price lows. For instance, the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 is on sale for $349 ($50 off), whereas our favorite streaming device is also at an all-time price low.

We all hate buyer's remorse, so we're rounding up the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can shop right now. From 4K TVs to laptops, these items are at all-time price lows and worth buying now instead of next week.

Amazon Black Friday deals at a glance

Today's best Amazon Black Friday deals

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): $39 $1 @ Amazon

Prime member deal: The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers. Currently, select Prime members can get the Echo Dot for just $1 via coupon code "PRIMEANNIV". (Amazon states that you must have received this promotion through email or advertising on Amazon's website to be eligible). The coupon must be entered during the final checkout stage. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon

50% off! If you streaming stick is stuck on regular HD, it's time to upgrade on the cheap. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers Ultra HD resolution along with Dolby Vision support for the best picture, and you get improved speed and Wi-Fi range. We also like the included voice remote for controlling your TV. It's our top pick in our list of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) you can buy.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon's line of Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. In addition, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $79. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes.

AirPods w/ Standard Case: $159 $89 @ Amazon

Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $89. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip.

Fitbit Charge 5: $149 $99 @ Amazon

The best fitness tracker (opens in new tab) overall is now on sale at its lowest price ever. The Charge 5 has a color touchscreen and is loaded with great features including built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.

Apple TV 4K (2021): $179 $99 @ Amazon

The Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. There's also a A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote that we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier: $229 $189 @Amazon

One of the best air purifiers (opens in new tab) we've tested is on sale at Amazon. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don't let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There's also a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four, or eight hours). It's a great price for a top performer.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: $549 $349 @ Amazon

These adjustable dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. They're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: $799 $599 @ Amazon

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $599. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $799 $699 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best laptops you'll find. It's also the first Chromebook to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

MacBook Air (256GB/M1): $999 $799 @ Amazon

Despite being a previous-gen machine, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD.