Trtl Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Trtl offer free shipping? Yes, as standard, all Trtl orders to the US are sent with free shipping, saving you on any additional fees. Orders tend to arrive within 1 - 2 business days (shipped Monday to Friday). You can also opt for Priority shipping for $14.99, or if your order is worth $80 or more, you'll be upgraded free of charge.

Can I get Trtl Black Friday deals? Trtl customers can enjoy deals for Black Friday each year, making it a good time to pick up a new travel accessory. This year, the brand is offering 40% off plus free gifts with selected purchases for the week of November 20th to 24th. If you're looking for the best ways to save on your next order, be sure to check this page regularly - we'll keep up with the latest discounts as they go live.

What is the Trtl returns policy? US customers can return their orders free of charge so long as they do so within 100 days. Your item will need to be unused, in the original packaging, and in the same condition it was received in to qualify for a refund. To arrange a return, you'll need to fill out the contact form from the Returns page on their website.

How can I contact Trtl? If you're looking to get in touch with the Trtl customer service team, you'll need to fill out the contact form on their dedicated contact page. Provide as much information as you can about your query and someone on their team will be in touch as soon as they can to help.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Trtl Sales: Trtl tends to run sales during key sales periods each year, including Christmas, Labor Day, New Year's & Black Friday. Savings can offer as much as 40% off selected products, as well as free gifts with selected purchases, making it a prime time to place an order.

Make the most of free shipping: Trtl offers free shipping to US customers, and includes free priority shipping on all orders worth $80 or more, meaning you won't have to pay any additional fees to receive your new travel pillow.

Join the newsletter: If you're looking to stay up to date with the latest product news & sales from Trtl, you can sign up to their newsletter by providing a chosen email address. You'll receive emails directly to your inbox containing the latest updates, as well as exclusive discounts to help you save.

Follow Trtl on social media: If you prefer social media, you can also find Trtl on FaceBook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Follow their accounts on your favorite platforms and you'll see updates included in your feed so you don't miss out on any money-saving news.

How to use Trtl Discount Codes 1. Look through the list of Trtl Discount Codes on this page and select one you'd like to use. 2. Click "Get Code" to reveal it, then copy the code to your clipboard. 3. The Trtl website will have opened in a new tab when you revealed your code - head here to start shopping. 4. Add items you'd like to buy to your cart as you go, then click on your cart to review your order once you're happy. 5. Look for the box marked 'Promo Code' and paste your unique code here. 6. Click 'Apply', and your order total should update to reflect your savings. 7. Continue to place your order as normal.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.