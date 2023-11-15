FAQs

Does Tracfone offer free shipping? Yes, Tracfone offers free shipping as default on all orders including phones & SIM cards (unless any exceptions are listed at the checkout). Most orders will ship in 1 - 3 business days (not including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

Can I get Tracfone Black Friday deals? Like many mobile networks, Tracfone offers plenty of deals for Black Friday, with discounts starting to appear in the middle of November and continuing on until Cyber Monday. In previous years, we've seen as much as 50% off selected handsets & plans, plus extras like free credit thrown in with select options, and we expect 2023 to be similar. Keep an eye on this page for the latest seasonal coupons you can add to your next order, as we update this page regularly.

Can I track my Tracfone order? You can track any Tracfone order by using the dedicated order tracker on their website. Just enter your order number, which you'll find on your email confirmation, and the associated email address, and you'll be able to see live updates. You can also sign in to your account and check your order status through your order history.

What is the Tracfone return policy? Tracfone will accept returns on phones, so long as they're sent back within 30 days of purchase in like new condition & their original packaging, with any included accessories. However, you'll need to pay for the cost of your own return. Refunds will be processed as store credit.

How can I contact Tracfone? If you want to speak to Tracfone's customer service team, you can 1-800-867-7183 between 8 AM to 11:45 PM (EST). Their team operates 7 days a week. You can also start a live chat by clicking on the chat icon in the bottom-right corner and receive a response during the same hours. There's also a self-service option if you're looking to check your balance or arrange a top-up. Just text 611611 and follow the instructions sent to you via text.

Shop Tracfone deals: You'll regularly see a range of deals on offer from Tracfone, with discounts of up to 50% off selected devices, as well as lower monthly costs on plans or free credit thrown in with bundles. More offers tend to appear around key retail events such as Christmas, Labor Day, and Black Friday, so check back in at certain times of year to save.

Join the Tracfone newsletter: If you want to be kept abreast of the latest promotions & product news from the brand, you can sign up for the newsletter with your chosen email address. New sign-ups will be sent a one-off coupon code for 15% off their first device purchase, making it well worth the effort.

Save with auto-refill: If you're happy with your selected plan, enable the 'auto-refill option' to renew your plan automatically each month. Doing so will also net you a discount on your monthly costs, saving you $5 per month for the first 6 months.

Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP): Already own a smartphone and want to move to Tracfone? Buy a plan for your old handset under the BYOP scheme and you'll get a discount. Just make sure your phone is unlocked by one of a handful of approved networks to participate and get discounted plans.

Save with Tracfone Rewards: Tracfone operates a Rewards scheme that allows customers to earn points for purchases, which can then be redeemed for plans, plan add-ons like extra data, & more. You can become a Tracfone My Rewards member by signing up through their site.

Join the Federal Lifeline program: If your total household income falls below federal poverty lines or you live with someone who receives federal aid such as MediCare, you may qualify for a discount on your mobile & wireless plans through the Federal Lifeline program. Discounts offer a minimum of $9.25 off your bill each month. You can find more details on the Tracfone website.

How to use Tracfone Promo Codes 1. Choose one of the Tracfone Promo Codes you'd like to use on this page. 2. Click "Get Code" to reveal it, then copy it to your clipboard for later. 3. The Tracfone website will have opened in a new tab - head over to start shopping. 4. Add the products you want to purchase to your shopping cart as you go. 5. When you're ready to pay, click on your shopping cart to review your order. 6. Below the "Due today" section, you'll find a field labeled "Got a promo code?" 7. Enter your coupon code in the field and click "Apply" to add your discount to your order total.

