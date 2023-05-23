Serta mattress deal takes up to $900 off beds and bundles

If you're in the market for a new bed, now is the time to make your purchase. The vast majority of Memorial Day mattress sales are now live and prices are currently at their lowest of 2023.

For instance, right now Serta is taking up to $900 off select mattress and mattress bundles. After discount, you can get the Serta Mattress-in-a-Box (twin) for $449 or the queen for $584. That's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Serta all year.

Serta Mattress in a Box: was $499 now $449 @ Serta

The Serta Mattress in a Box is a memory foam bed that offers cool, supportive relief packed in Serta's smallest carton ever. The bed features a cushioning layer of gel memory foam combined with an additional layer of transitional foam to keep you cool and perfectly aligned while you sleep. After discount, the twin costs $449 (was $499), whereas the queen costs $584 (was $649).

Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box Hybrid: was $699 now $629 @ Serta

The Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box Hybrid combines Serta's cooling memory foams with a supportive coil system for consistent, relaxing sleep. It provides contouring support thanks to its 825 individually wrapped coils. It also has an extra-deep foam rail to help reduce edge roll-off and extend the sleep surface. After discount, the twin costs $629 (was $699), whereas the queen costs $719 (was $799).

Serta iComfort Mattress: up to $900 off bundles @ Serta

Serta is taking up to $900 off its line of iComfort mattresses. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (iComfort CF1000) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days.

Serta Arctic Mattress: up to $900 off @ Serta

The Serta Arctic is a premium hybrid (foam and coils) mattress that cools hot sleepers at night, enabling you to sleep comfortably for longer. The 13.5-inch tall Serta Arctic comes in a Plush Foam or Medium Hybrid feel and uses various cooling technologies and phase change material to dissipate heat.

If you want the best mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

If you're a hot sleeper, the Serta Arctic is designed to keep you cool at night. It does this through various levels of cooling materials and technologies to provide all-night relief from hot sleeping. Most of the work is carried out by the Reactex System, made up of three separate layers of cooling tech. Each layer gets more powerful in terms of cooling capacity, pulling heat from your body, even in hot weather.

It's an expensive hybrid and memory foam mattress, but if you're constantly overheating in your sleep, it's worth trying out. Both beds comes with a 120-night trial. Serta also offers free White Glove Delivery to your bedroom and will set up your new mattress and remove your old one.