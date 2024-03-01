Olight Coupon Codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Olight offer free shipping? Yes, Olight offers free standard shipping to the contiguous USA for all orders worth $49 or more. If you need to change the carrier for any reason, this will incur additional fees which will be displayed at the checkout.

Can I track my Olight order? All orders can be tracked through the Olight website through the dedicated tracking page. Just enter the email address associated with your purchase and your order number to see your order status.

What is the Olight returns policy? Items can be returned to Olight within 30 days of purchase, so long as they are sent back in new condition and their original packaging. Simply request a refund through the Olight website and you'll be given a pre-paid returns label.

Do Olight products come with a warranty? Yes, many products Olight sell are covered by warranties that mean they're eligible for repair or replacement in the event of a fault. All lights and knives are covered by lifetime warranties, whilst rechargeable batteries and charging cases are covered by 2-year warranties, and charging cables, remote pressure switches and mounts are covered by 1-year warranties. Some other products are not covered by warranties. Look out for details on individual product pages before you purchase.

How can I contact Olight? Should you need to contact the Olight customer service team, you can email them at cs@olightstore.com, or use the Live Chat feature by clicking the icon in the left-hand corner to speak to the team.

Hints and Tips

Sign up to the loyalty scheme: Olight runs a loyalty scheme that gives customers benefits and lets them earn both points and O-Coins on every order. Points are used to rank up through different levels, conferring better benefits such as new discounts. Meanwhile, O-Coins can be redeemed against select discounted items or discount vouchers. Every $1 you spend will earn you 10 O-Coins & 10 points, but you can also earn extra on double points days.

New user benefits: If you're new to shopping with Olight, you can receive new user benefits when you sign up for the brand's loyalty scheme. Upon registering, you'll be sent two one-off codes you can add to orders - one for $10 off an order worth $59 or more, and another for $15 off when you spend $99 or more.

Join the Olight newsletter: Want to stay up to date with the latest news on Olight products and promotions? Join the newsletter by providing your chosen email address, and you'll receive regular updates directly into your inbox. You'll also receive a one-time code for 10% off, as well as 50 Points & 50 O Coins when you join.

Follow Olight on social media: Olight can be found on a number of popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. By following the brand, you'll see updates on products and promotions on your feed whenever they're available, so you never miss a chance to save again.

How to use Olight Coupon Codes 1) Find one of the available Olight Coupon Codes listed on this page and click 'Get Code' to reveal the code. 2) Copy the code to your clipboard for later and head to the Olight website, which will have opened in your old tab. 3) Add the products you want to buy to your cart as you go, then click on your cart to review your order when you're ready to buy. 4) Look for the field marked 'Promo Code' and paste your code here, then click 'Apply'. 5) Your order total will now have changed to reflect your savings. 6) Proceed to place your order as normal.

