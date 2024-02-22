You could soon play Sony PSVR 2 on your PC — here's what we know

Sony is now testing PSVR 2 compatibility on PC. The company’s gaming headset has been out for a full year now and features a slew of exclusive titles. While the device is superior to the original PSVR, it hasn’t enjoyed the same runaway success. Compatibility with PC seems like a smart way to bring PSVR 2 to a wider audience.

“We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5,” said Sony on the PlayStation Blog . “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Last year, The Verge asked Sony about PSVR 2 support for PC and the company replied by saying “PSVR 2 is created for use with the PS5 console.” A year later, the Tokyo-based tech giant is singing a different tune. Right now, all we have to go on is Sony’s brief statement. That said, it’s left us pondering about what this could all mean for PSVR 2’s future.

Like I said in the intro, PSVR 2 has a select number of games that are only playable on the device. With PC support, we imagine it would be able to play any VR game currently available on the platform. This would effectively bolster the PSVR 2’s game library by a considerable amount. That alone is reason enough to support PC, but there’s also another aspect worth considering.

Several PlayStation exclusives, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding and more have migrated to PC over the past few years — with more coming soon. Regarding first-party games on PC, Sony president and PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki recently said the company was “proactively working on” bringing more titles to other platforms (via Eurogamer ). Putting the dots together, it’s not hard to imagine PSVR 2 exclusives eventually coming to PC.

It’s too early to tell how this will all play out, but the prospect of PSVR 2 supporting PC is intriguing. Stay tuned for more as this story develops!