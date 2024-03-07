Hurry! You can get the Meta Quest 2 for just $229 right now

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy. It's simple to use, offers solid performance, and it now commands a lower $249 starting price. For a limited time, you can get it for even less.

Right now you can get the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) for $229 at Woot. Sure, it's a modest $20 off, but this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model and the first price cut we've seen on the new lower price. Note: Woot describes its condition as being "unopened."

Let's address the elephant in the room: The Meta Quest 3 is the new king of VR headsets. However, Amazon has the Meta Quest 3 for $499, which is full price and a big jump for the discounted Meta Quest 2.

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved almost everything about this device. It's easy to use, comfortable to wear and has a sleek design. It even has good built-in speakers that provide an impressive audio experience.

If you're dipping your toes into VR for the first time, you'll probably be surprised at the Meta Quest 2's wide software library. While testing the device, we noticed that the best Meta Quest 2 games like Beat Saber, Pistol Whip and Vader Immortal ran smoothly without any noticeable performance issues.

The Meta Quest 2 controllers are responsive and feel great to use. The downside is that they aren't rechargeable — each controller requires one AA battery to stay juiced up. The headset, meanwhile, lasts for about 2 hours of gameplay or 3 hours of video playback before it needs to be charged.