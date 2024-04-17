Apple is cooking up a new way to convince you to buy the Vision Pro

Those of you with an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max may already know that your phone is capable of recording spatial video — which is viewable in immersive 3D using an Apple Vision Pro. You may think this feature is kind of pointless, since you don’t have a $3,500 headset, but Apple may be about to give you the opportunity to get the most out of it.

According to code in the iOS 17.5 beta 2 (via 9to5Mac), Apple is working on a system that lets customers transfer their own spatial videos to a Vision Pro demo unit. Normally a Vision Pro demo at the Apple Store features a range of pre-loaded video content, but the chance to transfer your own videos could make the headset extra appealing.

Apparently this transfer system is internally known as “VPG Photos Retail Experience”, and creates an encrypted HTTP file transfer between an iPhone and Vision Pro. Customers simply need to scam an App Clip code, and they’ll be able to choose the spatial videos on their phone that’ll then be beamed over to the headset.

According to 9to5Mac there will be a limit on how many clips that can be transferred, to avoid length waits while the transfer completes. Likewise, for your privacy, all clips will be deleted as soon as the demo is over. You’ll also have the option to delete them yourself, at any point during the demo session.

A smart sales pitch

As amazing as pre-selected content can be, there’s always going to be a part of your brain that doesn’t connect with content someone else has made and selected for you. Especially once you remember it’s a sales pitch, and Apple isn’t likely to show you something amateurish in case it puts you off ever wanting to buy a Vision Pro.

But seeing your own videos that you shot yourself? That’s a different story. There’s a personal connection there, and it shows you what the Vision Pro is capable of with homemade videos. Plus, since the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are also rumored to be able to shoot spatial video, there’s even more opportunity to supply your own Vision Pro-capable videos.

It’s not clear when this feature might go live, but iOS 17.5 is expected to be released to the public sometime in May. Assuming the transfer feature is ready, you may be able to beam your own spatial videos over to a Demo Vision Pro shortly afterwards.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors