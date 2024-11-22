9 best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals — get up to 25% off now

Black Friday brings huge sales to every category, and the Meta Quest 3 lineup is no exception. If there's one tip I'd recommend, it's to jump on the VR bandwagon now, and there's never been a better time to pick up a Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S.

Whether you're planning on giving the Meta Quest 3 or 3S a go (they're worth it) or in need of an upgrade with VR accessories, these excellent Black Friday deals should suit your fancy — especially if you want to get Batman: Arkham Shadow and more for free.



Watch this space for even more glorious discounts as we head further into the Black Friday extravaganza.

Top Meta Quest 3/3S deals

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $499 at Amazon Now that Meta's Quest 3S is here, the price of the Quest 3 has dropped significantly from $649 to $499. It's an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.

Top Meta Quest 3/3S accessories

Kiwi Design K4 Boost Battery Strap: was $69 now $55 at Amazon It's no secret that the Quest 3 and 3S don't have long battery life, but if you attach this comfortable, Elite Strap-like K4 Boost Battery Strap on, you can get up to 3 hours of additional battery life. Plus, it comes with enlarged rear support and thickened padding so you can play in comfort for longer.

Zybervr Comfort Elite Strap: was $24 now $11 at Amazon If you aren't fussed about battery and just need an affordable yet comfortable head strap, you can't go wrong with this Zybervr Comfort Elite Strap. It comes with PU leather and memory foam cushioning, and is easily adjustable hinge and rotation button.

Bioherm Charging Dock: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Need a place to put your Meta Quest while it charges? This Bioherm Charging Dock is exactly what you're after, and it even adds a touch of style with RGB lighting. This vertical stand will keep your space from being littered with VR controllers all while your headset gets a much-needed boost.

Yoges Charging Dock: was $69 now $47 at Amazon The Yoges Charging Dock offers a more simplified stand, but it also throws in two rechargeable batteries for your Quest controllers. That's stops the need for the inevitable replacement batteries, and you'll also get a nice setup to put your Meta Quest when it needs some juice.

Iniu Link Cable (16ft): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a way to use your Meta Quest for hours on end without needing a charge or want to tap into that PC VR experience, you'll need a long enough Link Cable. That's where this Iniu Link Cable at 16 feet will come in handy, and it's going for quite the price. Be warned, though, the cable is quite thick.