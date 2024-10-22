How to access ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode in the EU

If you keep up with all things AI, you may have noticed that the creators of ChatGPT, OpenAI, recently announced that users will be able to interact with the language learning model (LLM) via voice commands.

With this being said, ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode is only available in certain places due to AI-related regulations. However, thanks to the use of one of the best VPNs, you can access this new feature no matter where you are.

What is ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode?

Advanced Voice Mode is an improved way of interacting with ChatGPT which allows users to operate the AI-powered chatbot using voice commands.

As the name suggests, Advanced Voice Mode is a more advanced version of ChatGPT's current voice mode. It has better voice recognition than regular voice mode and aims to offer more streamlined, lifelike conversations, with users online already praising ChatGPT's ability to differentiate between voices.

Additionally, according to reviews from users, Advanced Voice Mode allows ChatGPT to recognize tone and can adjust its responses based on this, as well as being able to handle interruptions by switching between topics or languages.

Users have also reported that the AI-powered chatbot can adjust the difficulty of the conversation based on cues from users, as well as being more responsive in general.

Where is ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode available?

While ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode is widely available across the world, there are some regions that have restrictions on its new features.

The places where Advanced Voice Mode is unavailable are:

The European Union

Switzerland

Iceland

Norway

Liechtenstein

Advanced Voice Mode is restricted in these regions due to AI-related regulations. If you live in one of these regions and wish to use ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, all hope is not lost – a VPN can help you spoof your location to a country where the feature is available.

The best VPN we've tested: NordVPN

If you're looking for a VPN to get around content blocks, NordVPN is your best choice – with 6,000+ servers in over 110 countries, there's a huge range of locations to choose from. Speeds are great, it can unblock tons of streaming content, and it's available from $2.99 per month for a two-year plan (billed at $80 upfront with 3 months free). It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

How can I access ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode with a VPN?

If you live in a country/region where ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode is blocked, have no fear – you can easily access it using a VPN.

One of the handy features of VPNs is their ability to virtually spoof your location to anywhere in the world, simply by connecting to a server there.

How to access ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode using a VPN

If you've never used one before, this may seem daunting, but using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Our personal recommendation is NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the EU, and therefore can't access ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, simply select a country where you can (like the US) from the list.

3. Enjoy Advanced Voice Mode. Log in to ChatGPT and start using its brand-new feature.

The best VPN services on the market have thousands of servers across over 100 countries, making picking a server to use a breeze. Some, for example NordVPN, even have world map-based layouts on their apps so you can simply choose the server you want by looking at where they're located.

If you're looking to use a VPN to spoof your location to access ChatGPT, I would recommend not using a free service. While we have tested and ranked the best free VPNs with decent results, they often come with limitations – the biggest being a limited number of servers and data caps. If you want the most streamlined experience, go for one of the fastest VPNs to make sure you are not slowed down while using ChatGPT.

While you may think that a premium VPN equals a premium price, this is not the case – the best cheap VPNs cost just a few dollars a month while giving you a premium experience.