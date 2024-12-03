How a VPN can help you get the most out of your new Fire Stick

If you, like countless other people, took advantage of the Black Friday sales to get your hands on a cut-price Fire Stick the likelihood is you're now looking to get it set up and start streaming to your heart's content.

If you're looking to get the most out of your Fire Stick, using one of the best VPNs can really help in this area. Through their ability to spoof your location, VPNs give you access to streaming content from across the globe, unblocking not only the country-specific content libraries of various streaming services but also regional streaming services themselves.

In this guide we'll explore exactly how a Fire Stick VPN can help you get the most out of it.

Our number one Fire Stick VPN: NordVPN NordVPN is an unblocking whizz, accessing every streaming site we tested it with ease, and this goes for Fire Stick, too. While its apps can be a little complex for beginners, overall it is fast, secure and generally easy to use. Plans start at $2.99 per month, and you can test it out risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

How can using a VPN improve your Fire Stick?

While Fire Sticks already give you access to a huge amount of streaming content, with a VPN you can actually access more.

By using one of the best streaming VPNs on your Fire Stick, you'll be able to unlock streaming services from across the globe by spoofing your location. This means that on top of being able to access the Netflix library of whichever country you wish, you'll also be able to unblock regional streaming services like BBC iPlayer, 10 Play or 9Now.

It is important to note, however, that using a VPN goes against the terms of service for most streaming services. This means that if the streaming service of your choice detects you are using a VPN you may not longer be able to access it. Thankfully, many VPN providers have ways to obscure the fact you are using a VPN, for example NordVPN's Double VPN, meaning that you can unblock content undetected.

How to use a VPN on your Fire Stick

There are two ways to use a VPN on your Fire Stick, either by downloading a VPN app onto your Fire Stick or by using a router VPN.

Installing a VPN app on your Fire Stick is easy, simply follow these steps:

Search for the VPN of your choice (for example our top rated VPN, NordVPN) on your Fire Stick Install the VPN's respective app Launch the VPN app Log in to the app Connect to the VPN Stream to your heart's content!

With a router VPN, your Wi-Fi connection will already be encrypted so there's no need to download a VPN directly to your Fire Stick. One of the benefits of using one of the best router VPNs is that it will encrypt your Wi-Fi connection at its source, efficiently protecting all the devices in your home, from your phone to your PlayStation to even devices that don't natively support VPN connections like smart lights.

Although, if you already have a VPN that has unlimited connections like Surfshark, this isn't as much of a draw.