Get Surfshark for less than $2 per month with this Spring Black Friday deal

Surfshark is now cheaper than it's been since Black Friday
In honor of its birthday, Surfshark has decided to give everyone else a gift this year, and has dropped the price of its VPN to the lowest one we've seen since Black Friday 2024.
Surfshark's price is now less than $2 per month for a two year subscription. This new price will be live from April 4 through April 30, so make sure you get your hands on one of the best VPNs on the market, for one of the best prices out there, before it's too late.
Surfshark's Birthday deal | $1.99/month | 27 months
Surfshark is ranked at #2 in our list of the best VPNs, and for good reason. With super-fast speeds, excellent protection and great unblocking abilities paired with streamline, easy-to-use apps, its great for both VPN newbies and veterans alike. Plus, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can test it out risk-free.
If you're looking to max out your online protection, you can also snap up a great deal on Surfshark One too, as part of Surfshark's birthday celebrations.
You can get a two year subscription to Surfshark One for just $2.49 per month, down from $3.39 per month. With just one subscription, you get access to the fastest VPN on the market, as well as Surfshark's independently verified antivirus software.
You also gain access to Surfshark's Alternative ID, which generates new personal information for you to use online, keeping your real details safe in the event of a data leak or breach.
Surfshark One | $2.49/month | 27 months
Surfshark One includes an independently certified antivirus software, personal data leak alerts as well as a super fast VPN with protection for an unlimited number of devices. The 2-year plan comes to $2.49 per month, and you get four extra months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
What do you get?
While both plans are offered by Surfshark, Surfshark One has some paywalled features that are unavailable to Surfshark Starter users.
With Surfshark Starter, you get access to the #2 VPN in our list of the best VPN services and Surfshark's Alternative ID, which gives you a set of fake details for use online. This protects your real information from being leaked in the case of data breaches or leaks. You also get ad and cookie pop-up blocking.
With Surfshark One, you still get access to Surfshark's VPN, Alternative ID and ad blocking, but you also get:
- Antivirus, including real-time and webcam protection, and scheduled scans
- Personal data leak alerts
- Credit card leak alerts
- ID leak alerts
- Personal data security reports
- Ad-free search results
- No data tracking or storing during searches
- Country-specific search results
So, if you're just looking for the privacy and protection a VPN offers (plus a couple of added bonuses), then Surfshark Starter will suit your needs.
However, if you're looking to increase your online safety overall, Surfshark One is a great option.
